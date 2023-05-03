Australia Finally Has a Plan for Quantum Computing

It’s 2023, decades after the term ‘quantum computing’ was first discussed. Since the 80s, Australian scientists and researchers have been pushing for a focus on the tech and while it may be quite late in the piece, late is better than never, and today we can finally say Australia has a National Quantum Strategy. A proper one. One that includes building the world’s first error-corrected quantum computer.

The National Quantum Strategy was unveiled Wednesday morning by Minister for Science and Innovation Ed Husic. Husic has long been a champion for quantum computing, but he’s only been in a position to do something for the last year.

“Quantum technologies are here, now,” Husic said in the National Quantum Strategy’s ‘Message from the Minister‘. But why does the government care? According to Husic, commercialising quantum technologies could create an Australian quantum industry worth $2.2 billion and directly employ 8,700 people by 2030. This could reach approximately $6 billion and 19,400 jobs by 2045.

“These technologies are expected to add billions of dollars of value to related industries in that timeframe,” he added.

Australia’s Chief Scientist Cathy Foley, meanwhile, used her ‘Message from the Cheif Scientist‘ space to highlight just how much great work is happening already in the quantum computing space and that it really just makes sense to do what the nation can to facilitate the growth of the industry.

“Australia is well positioned to capitalise on the amazing research that is making its way out of the lab,” Foley said.

Such great work can be seen in the breakthrough announcements made by universities like UNSW and the University of Sydney, to the partnerships local company Q-CTRL has forged and the ambition startup Quantum Brilliance has.

The underlying goal of the National Quantum Strategy is:

In 2030, Australia is recognised as a leader of the global quantum industry, and quantum technologies are integral to a prosperous, fair and inclusive Australia.

To reach that goal, the National Quantum Strategy has five main themes and each theme has a set of actions that will happen over seven years.

The first theme is about Creating thriving research and development, investment in and use of quantum technologies.

This will see the Australian government commit to investing in, connecting, and growing Australia’s quantum ecosystem “so we continue to compete with the world’s best”. It will also see the government incentivise the growth of quantum technologies and help get startups/ideas funded.

We can expect new programs (ones that incentivise growth/research/startups), help with commercialising work (ie, from idea to an actual, viable product that can be sold), pathways for local companies to export their products to a global customer base – basically, the government wants a whole slew of quantum companies and technologies. Some it might even buy and use itself.

The second, Securing access to essential quantum infrastructure and materials.

Under this, the government said it will ensure that Australia’s quantum infrastructure supports the future and that the government itself, as a traditionally risk-averse entity does what it can – this is where that plan to build the world’s first error-corrected quantum computer comes into play.

Key steps under this theme is to audit the heck out of what the country has and what it needs.

Theme three from the National Quantum Strategy is Building a skilled and growing quantum workforce.

This will see the government promote Australia as the world’s top destination for people studying, undertaking research in, and working in, quantum industries, as well as cement Australia’s status as a high-value location for companies establishing their own quantum-related capabilities.

For this, we’ll get a few reports, STEM awareness initiatives, and on the encouraging the world to set up a HQ in Australia, this will require removing a tonne of red tape.

The fourth theme is Ensuring our standards and frameworks support national interests.

Under this, it’s likely Husic and his crew will get themselves a seat at the global table, actively participating in global standards-setting bodies, and locally, there’s a lot of work to fix Australia’s regulatory frameworks so that they foster quantum-related research, support investment in quantum companies, and support exports, rather than hinder them.

And lastly, theme five is Building a trusted, ethical and inclusive quantum ecosystem.

For this, the government said it will aim to ensure that the growth of Australia’s quantum ecosystem “supports economic prosperity while safeguarding national wellbeing” and “champion responsible innovation and the introduction of new standards and regulatory mechanisms where national wellbeing is at risk”.

The National Quantum Strategy is ambitious, particularly the part where the government wants to build the world’s first error-corrected quantum computer, but the Aussie industry seems pretty chuffed with everything.

“It is heartening to see such an ambitious strategy for quantum technologies,” University of Sydney Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Research) Professor Emma Johnston said. “Combined with continued and deepening investment in fundamental research through the Australian Research Council and other government initiatives, this can deliver a positive platform to deliver Australia’s quantum future.”

“The National Quantum Strategy provides national leadership at a crucial time for Australia’s quantum industry,” Tech Council of Australia CEO Kate Pounder added. “Quantum technology is at an inflection point. Australia is a leader in the research and development of quantum technology … This strategy is an important step for Australia and highlights the significant opportunity for increased commercialisation of quantum technologies.”

You love to see it.

This article has been updated since it was first published.