Matt Berry to Co-Star in Minecraft With Jason Momoa

I spent 10 minutes trying to come up with a clever way to explain this news, but ultimately the news just speaks for itself: Matt Berry, the hilarious comedic force of FX’s What We Do in the Shadows, is teaming up with previously announced star Jason Momoa, hot off his villainous turn in Fast X, for the big screen adaptation of the video game Minecraft. Apparently Berry+ Momoa = Minecraft.

Deadline broke the casting news, which raises about 5,000 questions. Questions like, what is this Minecraft movie about? Who is Matt Berry playing in it? What will it be like to see him and Jason Momoa on screen together? None of these questions have answers just yet, except the last one; Berry and Momoa together clearly means that all the Oscars will go to… Minecraft.

Jared Hess (Napoleon Dynamite) is directing the Warner Bros. film, which currently has a release date of April 4, 2025. And you have to imagine Hess, with his obvious penchant for humour, almost certainly is a massive Berry fan, probably long before U.S. audiences fell for him in What We Do in the Shadows. Berry, of course, had a rather prolific career in the U.K. for many years before that, appearing on or creating shows like Snuff Box, The Mighty Boosh, and The IT Crowd.

Now, of course, we love Berry for his incredible role as Lazslo on What We Do in the Shadows, a character that has spawned numerous unforgettable moments: “Bat!”, Jackie Daytona, the Cursed Hat, “New York Cit-Tay,” etc. That energy, opposite Momoa, in a movie about a world-building video game? It seems both incredibly random and weird but oddly perfect, in every single way.

What do you think the plot of Minecraft will be? Let us know below.

Want more Gizmodo news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.