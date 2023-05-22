LEGO’s 3,981-Piece Batman Returns Batcave Includes Our First Christopher Walken Minifigure

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Although some fans were sceptical of the casting choice, Batman Returns cemented Michael Keaton as the definitive caped crusader for an entire generation, and over 30 years after the film’s debut, LEGO is paying tribute to Tim Burton’s Batsequel with a new transforming Batcave playset.

Batfans will know that this isn’t LEGO’s first take on the Batcave — far from it. LEGO has revisited the broody locale time and time again, including back in 2016, with a 2,500-piece recreation of the Batcave from the campy ‘60s-era Batman TV series. But this year, LEGO has gone above and beyond the call of Batduty with a recreation of the Batman Returns Batcave that’s packed full of features including secret vaults, light bricks, new minifigures, plus the Batmobile, and it all folds away into a shadowbox with a cutout of the Batman emblem allowing you to peek inside. Check out everything it has to offer.

The Largest LEGO Batman Set Yet

Image: LEGO

Built from 3,981 pieces, LEGO’s new Batman Returns Batcave Shadowbox is the largest LEGO Batman set to date, edging out the 2,363-piece 1989 Batwing, the 2,049-piece LEGO Batmobile Tumbler, and the 3,308-piece 1989 Batmobile. Measuring almost 12 inches tall and over 20 inches long, it’s large enough to include lots of details, including a detailed cutout of the iconic Batman emblem on the front (the set’s designer really nailed those curves) revealing some of the details inside.

From Display Piece to Play Set

Gif: LEGO

The shadowbox transforms to reveal an expansive Batcave playset inside that’s stuffed with play features and lots of details that fans of Batman Returns are sure to recognise from the movie.

The Batcomputer Keeps an Eye on Gotham’s Most Dangerous Villains

Gif: LEGO

When he’s not playing BatSolitaire, Bruce Wayne can use the Batcave’s computer to keep tabs on what’s happening in and around Gotham City, and LEGO has even included the ability to change what’s being displayed on the screen.

A Vault Full of Wonderful Toys

Image: LEGO

Batman is just another guy running around in a costume at night without his toys, so the Batcave includes a vault with doors that slide open to the side to reveal Batarangs, a grapnel gun, and all the other gear that lets Bruce Wayne actually fight crime without any superpowers.

Shining a Light on the Batsuit

Gif: LEGO

One of the most iconic costumes of any superhero, the Batsuit deserves special care and attention, which it gets here hidden behind a draw bridge-like door that raises and lowers with chains for a dramatic reveal, complete with a LEGO light brick illuminating the suit from above.

A Smaller-Scale Batmobile Still Packed With Features

Gif: LEGO

Although much smaller than the LEGO 1989 Batmobile released back in 2019, the LEGO Batman Returns Batcave Shadowbox’s Batmobile still manages to squeeze in functionality including a minifigure-scale cockpit, a flame-throwing jet engine exhaust, and a pair of machine guns that pop up on either side of the cockpit.

Our First Christopher Walken Minifigure

Image: LEGO

The LEGO Batman Returns Batcave Shadowbox comes with seven minifigures in total, including new versions of Michelle Pfeiffer’s Catwoman and Danny DeVito’s Penguin, plus Bruce Wayne, Alfred Pennyworth, Wayne donning the classic Tim Burton-era Batsuit with the headpiece that prevents his head from turning, an alternative Batsuit, and Max Shreck: our first Christopher Walken LEGO minifig.

Pricing and Availability

Image: LEGO

You won’t have to wait long for the LEGO Batman Returns Batcave Shadowbox.

The set will be available starting on June 5 for LEGO VIP members, and June 8 for everyone else. You might, however, need a Bruce Wayne-size fortune, as the 3,981-piece set arrives with a $AU599.99 price tag.