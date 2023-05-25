Jack Dorsey Promotes Hardcore Anti-Vaxxer Candidate on Social Media

Co-founder of Twitter and head of Block Jack Dorsey doesn’t have a great track record promoting people into positions of power recently. His good friend Elon Musk has taken his blue bird app down a rabbit hole where it might never escape. Now, the former Twitter exec is actively promoting major anti-vaxxer, anti-science, and anti-reality political candidate Robert Kennedy Jr. to his audience on several social platforms, potentially boosting the maligned conspiracist.

Dorsey is extremely active on the Twitter-like Nostr, much more than he is on Twitter or even his favoured Bluesky platform. Dorsey has posted multiple times about things related to former president John F. Kennedy and Robert Kennedy. On Wednesday, he posted a picture of JFK along with the words “Splinter the CIA, NSA, and FBI into a thousand pieces and scatter them into the winds.” There are plenty of conspiracy theories surrounding the FBI and JFK’s assassination, and Dorsey seems to be implying that to some extent he believes in some of those supposed “deep state” government plots.

On Tuesday, Dorsey posted another video podcast to Nostr showcasing RJK Jr. back in 2020. In it, he discusses numerous conspiracy theories about his father alongside former boxing champion Mike Tyson. Dorsey also posted this podcast in a Bluesky post earlier this month, according to a report from NBC News.

RFK Jr. announced in April he is running for the Democratic nomination for President. Of course, he’s not well loved by the political establishment, especially since last year when he whined that anti-vaxxers have it worse than Anne Frank and other people who were slaughtered by Nazi Germany during the Holocaust (Kennedy later apologised for his remarks). Yet Kennedy is all over Dorsey’s recent online activity. Last week the Block CEO shared a glowing interview with the anti-vaxxer who claimed “I can beat Trump” and tried to imply he was “anti-establishment” while his worldview was similar to his father’s.

In another post from this past weekend, Dorsey shared another video from Bitcoin Magazine touting that “RFK Jr. is a bitcoiner” since the candidate announced he was accepting campaign donations in the highly volatile cryptocurrency. Dorsey himself is a well-known promoter of bitcoin.

Dorsey has not posted any explicit endorsement of RFK Jr. in any of his social posts, but the variety of shares to both Nostr and Bluesky all seem to paint the candidate in a positive light. The Block CEO has previously financially backed Democratic candidates in the past like U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, but Dorsey has strange predilections for which political side he generally supports. The former Twitter exec had once tried to make his platforms tread a fine political line, such as when he blocked all political ads back in 2019. Since then, he’s become much more on the “decentralized” train, and said he regretted creating Twitter’s moderation tools altogether.

RFK JR. has also promoted conspiracies about the death of his father and uncle. The anti-vaxxer has been booted off most social media platforms for spreading vaccine conspiracies and misinformation about covid. The places where Kennedy is still more active is on far-right platforms like Gettr and Gab.