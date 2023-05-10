The Google Pixel Tablet is a Portable Nest Hub That Can Also Do Phone Things

After months of speculation as to whether Google would ever be bringing out the Pixel Tablet it teased last year, we can now say the device will be with us in June.

We first heard about it May last year at 2022’s I/O, then, in October, we were somewhat shocked with the reveal of a screen that looked like something out of the Nest line-up when docked. It’s only this morning, though, that we got to see anything tangible.

Google Pixel Tablet

The Google Pixel Tablet will set you back $899, which includes the dock (below) that can also be purchased separately for $189.

The pitch with this thing is that it’s a tablet that can be used 24/7. So, off-dock, you can sit on the lounge and draw with it, on-dock it can play music and be used as a home hub of sorts (as some examples). The dock of course charges it. You can see the pins on the rear of the tablet in the image below.

Specs at a glance

11-inch LCD display

2560 x 1600 resolution (276 pixels per inch, 500 nits brightness)

258 mm x 169 mm x 8.1 mm

493 grams

Battery life: up to 12 hours of video streaming

Charging via Charging Speaker Dock or USB-C charger

128GB/256GB storage options with 8GB RAM

Powered by Google Tensor G2

Camera system: 8 MP wide rear camera and 8MP selfie cam

Four built-in speakers

Three microphones for calls, recordings, and Google Assistant

Aluminium enclosure with nano-ceramic coating

Supports USI 2.0 stylus pens (no specific Google Pixel Pen, though)

Fingerprint Unlock (plus PIN/pattern/password)

Wi-Fi only (no 5G)

Colours: Porcelain, Hazel, Rose.

Features at a glance

All the camera smarts you get with a Google Pixel (ie, Magic Eraser, Photo Unblur)

1080p video recording at 30 FPS (both front and back cameras)

In-built Chromecast.

Not a Nest Hub tablet

More than 50 of Google’s apps have been optimised for the tablet, and it has a different-looking OS than the Nest Hub devices. But docking it allows you to use the tablet in ‘hub mode’ – take a look at the embedded vid below to see what we mean.

Google Pixel Tablet Australian pricing and availability

The Google Pixel Tablet will retail for $899, and comes with the dock. The dock can be purchased separately for $189 and a case will set you back $139. Pre-orders are open from today and the tablet should arrive by June.

This article has been updated since it was first published.