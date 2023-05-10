The Google Pixel Fold is Coming, Just Not to Australia

After months (years, really) of speculation, rumours, and confirmation in the form of a tweet, the Google Pixel Fold is finally here. It looks fabulous and seems to tick the boxes in every way. Almost every way. The bloody thing isn’t coming to Australia.

Annoyingly, every time I go to click on the spec sheet for the Fold, Google takes me to the AU store, refreshing the page to show just what’s available here. The fact that it’s 4:30 am means that my brain isn’t capable of working out a workaround, so I’m going to default to our US counterparts. Here’s what Florence had to say:

Despite the apparent bezel around the screen on the inside, the Pixel Fold is shorter than the Galaxy Z Fold 4, making it easier to hold like a book. The inside display is a 7.6-inch OLED with a 6:5 aspect ratio—Samsung’s is also a 7.6-inch display, though it’s a smaller resolution with a 23.1:9 aspect ratio. The Fold’s front screen is a 5.8-inch OLED with a 17.4:9 aspect ratio. It’s smaller compared to Samsung’s 6.2-inch AMOLED, but after spending nearly ten months with the Z Fold 4, I feel like the Pixel Fold’s more expansive display feels like it’ll be more comfortable to use one- and two-handed. Like Samsung’s display, the Fold has a 120Hz refresh rate on the inside and outside, so reading and videos are smooth—and so is that flapping bird-wing wallpaper that moves with the hinge.

The Pixel Fold has the same processor as the Pixel 7/7 Pro, the new Pixel 7a, and new Pixel Tablet. It’s got a 120Hz refresh rate on the inside and outside. Google’s blog post on the new foldy boy doesn’t detail any specs, but from the keynote we can garner that it has a camera system comprised of a 50MP lens, 48MP sensor with OIS and f/1.7 aperture, which is joined by dual 10.8MP cameras, one ultrawide and the other telephoto. The Fold’s selfie cam is a 9.5MP fixed focus lens, while the inner camera for video chats is 8MP.

If you’re annoyed, you’re not alone. After reviewing the Oppo Find N2 Flip last month, I’ve now got a soft spot for screens that bend. Not to worry, there are other folding/flipping phones you can get down under, including the most expensive phone for sale in Australia, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4. That thing launched at a price of $2,999 for the 1TB model. Who’da thought a screen that folds would be expensive? Maybe the reason Google isn’t bringing the Pixel Fold to Australia is because of the $US1,799 price tag – which translates into $2,656.70, so (likely) $4,000.

We like to think it’s not personal. Screen looks meh, anyway.

This article has been updated since it was first published.