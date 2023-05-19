The season of massive mid-year shopping events has truly arrived and it looks like eBay is currently gearing up for another Plus Weekend. If you’re unfamiliar with it, eBay Plus Weekend is an annual sale event where you can score exclusive discounts across a huge range of products.
While Plus Weekend doesn’t officially start until May 25, eBay is currently running a pre-event sale that includes up to 20 per cent off a range of tech and gaming. Of course, with so many deals to choose from, it can be hard to cherry-pick the best ones. That’s why we’ve rounded up the best tech deals from eBay’s Plus Weekend pre-event sale, so you don’t have to wade through a sea of merchants.
While we don’t know the official details for the deals that’ll be on offer for eBay Plus Weekend, if these pre-event sales are anything to go by, we can expect some massive savings. So if there aren’t any deals here that catch your eye, be sure to check back later as we’re sure the actual sale will have even more bargains on offers.
Table of Contents
When is eBay Plus Weekend 2023?
This year’s eBay Plus Weekend sale is set to officially kick off at 10 am (AEST) on Thursday, May 25 and will run until midnight on Sunday, May 28. While there’ll be consistent sales running over these four days, eBay will also be dropping fresh daily deals, so be sure to keep an eye out for new and exclusive bargains.
How do you get these eBay Plus deals?
You’ll need to be an eBay Plus member and use one of the unique promo codes we’re about to dish out to claim these discounts.
If you’re not a member right now, that’s okay because you can join eBay Plus with a free 30-day trial. That’s more than enough time to take advantage of the eBay Plus Weekend Sale and decide whether or not you want to keep your membership. Retaining your membership will give you certain perks, such as access to exclusive deals, free returns, express metro delivery and more, for a low $4.99 per month (or an annual $49).
The best tech deals from the eBay Plus Weekend sale
Best tech deals
- Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones – now $269.99 with the code PWESNS (down from $379.99)
- Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum – now $549 with the code PWESNS (down from $999)
- Dyson V11 Cordless Vacuum – now $736.00 with the code PWESNS (down from $999)
- Ecovacs Deebot N8+ Robot Vacuum Cleaner – now $899.99 with the code PWESNS (down from $1,499.99)
- Edifier MS50A Bluetooth Smart Speaker – now $124.99 with the code PWESNS (down from $179.99)
- Eufy G20 Hybrid Robot Vacuum Cleaner – now $379.00 with the code PWESNS (down from $599.00)
- Eufy G10 Hybrid Robot Vacuum – now $339.99 with the code PWESNS (down from $500.94)
- JBL Boombox 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker – now $479.99 with the code PWESNS (down from $629.99)
- KitchenAid 3.3L Artisan Mini Stand Mixer – now $499.00 with the code PWESNS (down from $699.00)
- Roborock Q7 MAX Robot Vacuum Cleaner – now $749.99 with the code PWESNS (down from $1,199.99)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (40mm) – now $329.99 with the code PWESNS (down from $399.99)
- Soundcore Space A40 Noise Cancelling Wireless Earbuds – now $79.99 with the code PWE20 (down from $129.99)
- XGIMI MoGo Pro+ DLP 3D Projector – now $709.99 with the code PWESNS (down from $999.99)
Best gaming deals
- Logitech G920 Driving Force Racing Wheel + Shifter Set (Xbox/PC) – now $440.95 with the code PWESNS (down from $549.95)
- Logitech G29 Driving Force Racing Wheel + Shifter Set (PlayStation/PC) – now $440.95 with the code PWESNS (down from $549.95)
- Nintendo Switch OLED Model Console – now $464.95 with the code PWESNS (down from $539.95)
- Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Controllers – now $97.95 with the code PWESNS (down from $119.95)
- PlayStation 5 DualSense Wireless Controller – now $96.95 with the code PWESNS (down from $109.95)
Best PC deals
- EPOS H3 Hybrid Closed Acoustic Gaming Headset – now $109 with the code PWESNS (down from $259)
- Google Nest WiFi Home Mesh Router (2 Pack) – now $278.99 with the code PWESNS (down from $399.99)
- HP EliteBook 835 G9 Laptop (Ryzen 5 6600U) – now $1,473.95 with the code PWESNS (down from $2,665.95)
- MSI Katana 17 Gaming Laptop (i7-12650H, RTX4050) – now $2,187.95 with the code PWESNS (down from $2,599)
- Razer Seiren V2 X USB Microphone – now $95.20 with the code PWE20 (down from $169.95)
- Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed Wireless Gaming Keyboard (Phantom Edition) – now $119.00 with the code PWESNS (down from $329)
- Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard (Yellow Switch) – now $188.45 with the code PWESNS (down from $394.95)
- Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed Mechanical Gaming Keyboard (Green Switch) – now $104.45 with the code PWESNS (down from $299)
- Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse – now $99 with the code PWESNS (down from $219)
- SteelSeries Arctis 3 7.1 Gaming Headset – now $93.95 with the code PWESNS (down from $139)
We’ll be updating this article as more deals become available during eBay Plus Weekend 2023, so be sure to check back later.