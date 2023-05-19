‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
The News Of Tomorrow, Today

eBay Is Gearing Up for Another Plus Weekend Sale With up to 20% Off Right Now

Chris Neill

Chris Neill

Published 2 hours ago: May 19, 2023 at 12:00 pm -
Filed to:Deals
delltech deals
eBay Is Gearing Up for Another Plus Weekend Sale With up to 20% Off Right Now
Image: Ecovacs/iStock
At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

The season of massive mid-year shopping events has truly arrived and it looks like eBay is currently gearing up for another Plus Weekend. If you’re unfamiliar with it, eBay Plus Weekend is an annual sale event where you can score exclusive discounts across a huge range of products.

While Plus Weekend doesn’t officially start until May 25, eBay is currently running a pre-event sale that includes up to 20 per cent off a range of tech and gaming. Of course, with so many deals to choose from, it can be hard to cherry-pick the best ones. That’s why we’ve rounded up the best tech deals from eBay’s Plus Weekend pre-event sale, so you don’t have to wade through a sea of merchants.

While we don’t know the official details for the deals that’ll be on offer for eBay Plus Weekend, if these pre-event sales are anything to go by, we can expect some massive savings. So if there aren’t any deals here that catch your eye, be sure to check back later as we’re sure the actual sale will have even more bargains on offers.

When is eBay Plus Weekend 2023?

This year’s eBay Plus Weekend sale is set to officially kick off at 10 am (AEST) on Thursday, May 25 and will run until midnight on Sunday, May 28. While there’ll be consistent sales running over these four days, eBay will also be dropping fresh daily deals, so be sure to keep an eye out for new and exclusive bargains.

How do you get these eBay Plus deals?

You’ll need to be an eBay Plus member and use one of the unique promo codes we’re about to dish out to claim these discounts.

If you’re not a member right now, that’s okay because you can join eBay Plus with a free 30-day trial. That’s more than enough time to take advantage of the eBay Plus Weekend Sale and decide whether or not you want to keep your membership. Retaining your membership will give you certain perks, such as access to exclusive deals, free returns, express metro delivery and more, for a low $4.99 per month (or an annual $49).

The best tech deals from the eBay Plus Weekend sale

Best tech deals

eBay Is Gearing Up for Another Plus Weekend Sale With up to 20% Off Right Now
Image: Ecovacs
READ MORE
6 Accessories to Get the Most Out of Your Robot Vacuum

Best gaming deals

best ebay plus weekend deals
Image: Nintendo
READ MORE
Nintendo's New OLED Switch Is What the Original Should Have Been

Best PC deals

best ebay plus weekend deals
Image: MSI

We’ll be updating this article as more deals become available during eBay Plus Weekend 2023, so be sure to check back later.

More From Gizmodo Australia

About the Author

Chris Neill

Chris Neill

Chris Neill is an E-Commerce Editor at Pedestrian Group, working across PEDESTRIAN.TV, VICE Australia, Refinery29 Australia, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and Kotaku Australia. He primarily writes about videogames, comics and other nerdy topics, along with consumer and lifestyle tech.

He firmly believes that pop culture peaked with Prince's 'Batdance'. You can find him on Twitter at @garflyf or you can contact him via email.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.