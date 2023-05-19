eBay Is Gearing Up for Another Plus Weekend Sale With up to 20% Off Right Now

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

The season of massive mid-year shopping events has truly arrived and it looks like eBay is currently gearing up for another Plus Weekend. If you’re unfamiliar with it, eBay Plus Weekend is an annual sale event where you can score exclusive discounts across a huge range of products.

While Plus Weekend doesn’t officially start until May 25, eBay is currently running a pre-event sale that includes up to 20 per cent off a range of tech and gaming. Of course, with so many deals to choose from, it can be hard to cherry-pick the best ones. That’s why we’ve rounded up the best tech deals from eBay’s Plus Weekend pre-event sale, so you don’t have to wade through a sea of merchants.

While we don’t know the official details for the deals that’ll be on offer for eBay Plus Weekend, if these pre-event sales are anything to go by, we can expect some massive savings. So if there aren’t any deals here that catch your eye, be sure to check back later as we’re sure the actual sale will have even more bargains on offers.

When is eBay Plus Weekend 2023?

This year’s eBay Plus Weekend sale is set to officially kick off at 10 am (AEST) on Thursday, May 25 and will run until midnight on Sunday, May 28. While there’ll be consistent sales running over these four days, eBay will also be dropping fresh daily deals, so be sure to keep an eye out for new and exclusive bargains.

How do you get these eBay Plus deals?

You’ll need to be an eBay Plus member and use one of the unique promo codes we’re about to dish out to claim these discounts.

If you’re not a member right now, that’s okay because you can join eBay Plus with a free 30-day trial. That’s more than enough time to take advantage of the eBay Plus Weekend Sale and decide whether or not you want to keep your membership. Retaining your membership will give you certain perks, such as access to exclusive deals, free returns, express metro delivery and more, for a low $4.99 per month (or an annual $49).

The best tech deals from the eBay Plus Weekend sale

Best tech deals

READ MORE 6 Accessories to Get the Most Out of Your Robot Vacuum

Best gaming deals

READ MORE Nintendo's New OLED Switch Is What the Original Should Have Been

Best PC deals

We’ll be updating this article as more deals become available during eBay Plus Weekend 2023, so be sure to check back later.