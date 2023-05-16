‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Clean Up With up to $550 off During This Dyson Sale

Chris Neill

Chris Neill

Published 6 mins ago: May 16, 2023 at 2:00 pm -
Filed to:Deals
dysondyson week
Clean Up With up to $550 off During This Dyson Sale
Image: Dyson
At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

While Click Frenzy’s Main Event doesn’t officially start until 7pm on May 16, that won’t stop the good people at Dyson from dropping its own sale early.

It’s the one year anniversary of Dyson’s George Street demo store in Sydney, so to celebrate, the cult-favourite vacuum brand is slashing up to $550 off its elite stick vacuums and complimentary gifts along with its must-have hair stylers.

So, if you’ve been holding out for a new stick vacuum, or maybe you want to treat someone to the Dyson AirWrap, then let the shopping begin.

READ MORE
Last Chance to Grab One of These Click Frenzy Gaming Deals Before It’s Game Over

Best Dyson vacuum deals

dyson afterpay day sale
Image: Dyson

This time around, the best Dyson vacuum deals you can find from this anniversary sale include $400 off the V8 Absolute, $550 off the Cyclone V10 Absolute+ and $406 off the V11.

You can shop all of the Dyson vacuum cleaner deals below:

Best Dyson hair styling deals

dyson corrale airwrap supersonic sale
Image: Dyson

While Dyson’s bread and butter lie in its vacuum cleaner range, its hair straightener selection is also hot stuff. Thanks to Dyson’s current sale, you can enjoy a complimentary gift with select hair styling products.

To help you out, we’ve laid it all out for you below:

Best Dyson air purifier deals

Clean Up With up to $550 off During This Dyson Sale
Image: Dyson

Even though we’re heading into winter, it’s still not a bad time to re-assess your home’s cooling options. Each of the Dyson fans on sale not only act as air purifiers, but they also work as heaters, too.

These Dyson purifiers are great asset if you or someone in your household struggles with seasonal or pet allergies, but also since you never have to put it away as the weather changes. Both the White/Silver and Black/Nickel models are currently down to $599 (from $899).

Alternatively, you can spring for the Dyson Hot+Cool Formaldehyde purifying fan heater instead, which is on sale for $50 off. This model offers superior air filtering technology, sealed to a HEPA13 standard, but also detects and destroys any formaldehyde in a room.

If you’re in the mood for more bargains, be sure to check back later tonight when the rest of our Click Frenzy deal round-ups go live, so you can reward your patience with an excellent bargain.

More From Gizmodo Australia

About the Author

Chris Neill

Chris Neill

Chris Neill is an E-Commerce Editor at Pedestrian Group, working across PEDESTRIAN.TV, VICE Australia, Refinery29 Australia, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and Kotaku Australia. He primarily writes about videogames, comics and other nerdy topics, along with consumer and lifestyle tech.

He firmly believes that pop culture peaked with Prince's 'Batdance'. You can find him on Twitter at @garflyf or you can contact him via email.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.