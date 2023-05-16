Clean Up With up to $550 off During This Dyson Sale

While Click Frenzy’s Main Event doesn’t officially start until 7pm on May 16, that won’t stop the good people at Dyson from dropping its own sale early.

It’s the one year anniversary of Dyson’s George Street demo store in Sydney, so to celebrate, the cult-favourite vacuum brand is slashing up to $550 off its elite stick vacuums and complimentary gifts along with its must-have hair stylers.

So, if you’ve been holding out for a new stick vacuum, or maybe you want to treat someone to the Dyson AirWrap, then let the shopping begin.

Best Dyson vacuum deals

This time around, the best Dyson vacuum deals you can find from this anniversary sale include $400 off the V8 Absolute, $550 off the Cyclone V10 Absolute+ and $406 off the V11.

You can shop all of the Dyson vacuum cleaner deals below:

Best Dyson hair styling deals

While Dyson’s bread and butter lie in its vacuum cleaner range, its hair straightener selection is also hot stuff. Thanks to Dyson’s current sale, you can enjoy a complimentary gift with select hair styling products.

To help you out, we’ve laid it all out for you below:

Best Dyson air purifier deals

Even though we’re heading into winter, it’s still not a bad time to re-assess your home’s cooling options. Each of the Dyson fans on sale not only act as air purifiers, but they also work as heaters, too.

These Dyson purifiers are great asset if you or someone in your household struggles with seasonal or pet allergies, but also since you never have to put it away as the weather changes. Both the White/Silver and Black/Nickel models are currently down to $599 (from $899).

Alternatively, you can spring for the Dyson Hot+Cool Formaldehyde purifying fan heater instead, which is on sale for $50 off. This model offers superior air filtering technology, sealed to a HEPA13 standard, but also detects and destroys any formaldehyde in a room.

If you’re in the mood for more bargains, be sure to check back later tonight when the rest of our Click Frenzy deal round-ups go live, so you can reward your patience with an excellent bargain.