The Best Wes Anderson Movies You’ve Probably Lied About Watching

You know those moments when you’re at a party and people start bringing up their favourite movies or directors and then everyone randomly starts talking about Wes Anderson? Then everyone asks you what the best Wes Anderson movie is but you’ve never seen a single one so you just say the most popular one in hopes they won’t ask you questions about it? Yeah, well we’re here to help you through those moments.

I must say, I am actually a very big fan of Anderson’s movies because they appeal to my very deep appreciation of pretty films. I often wish that I could live inside one of his movies but alas I’m in this cruel world.

Anderson movies are always stacked with incredible actors so you know you’ll be safe with solid cast performance. Just have a look at how many stars are in the trailer for his new movie, Asteroid City.

Anyways, to help give you some more talking points at parties or if you just want to understand what all the hype is about, then have a read of our list of the best Wes Anderson movies to watch.

Who knows, maybe you’ll be converted into a fully-fledged Wes Anderson fan after you watch some of his best.

Best Wes Anderson movies to watch

Fantastic Mr. Fox

Fantastic Mr. Fox is actually one of my all-time favourite movies. To me, this is Wes Anderson at his best.

It’s gorgeous stop-motion animation that is quintessential Anderson and it’s full of the cheeky humour that we’ve come to love from his movies.

Plot: Mr Fox is a family man, don’t forget that, who goes back to his old habits of theft. Although, his return to his animal instincts has led to him being trapped with three farmers who decide to kill him and his entire kind.

It’s also got George Clooney, Meryl Streep (!!), Willem Dafoe and Owen Wilson, which should just be enough reason for you to watch it.

Fantastic Mr. Fox has a Rotten Tomatoes score of 93%, so it’s safe to call this his best work at a party (maybe).

You can watch the trailer below:

Fantastic Mr. Fox is currently streaming on Disney+.

The Grand Budapest Hotel

Probably the most recognisable Wes Anderson movie, and highly regarded as one of his best, The Grand Budapest Hotel is one of the most aesthetically pleasing films I’ve ever seen.

It’s filled to the brim with everything you would expect a Wes Anderson movie to look like. From the cinematic shots, incredible sets, bursts of pastel colour, strong and rather eccentric acting styles, and sharp shots.

Plot: Gustave H is a concierge who is wrongly framed for murder at the Grand Budapest Hotel. Gustave becomes friends with a lobby boy in his attempt to prove his innocence and continue being the hotel’s concierge.

The Grand Budapest Hotel has a stacked cast with Ralph Fiennes, Tony Revolori, Tilda Swinton, Saoirse Ronan, Jude Law, Willem Dafoe and Jeff Goldblum. Each actor brings their own level of uniqueness to the movie which adds to the charm.

Check out the trailer below:

The Grand Budapest Hotel is currently streaming on Disney+.

The French Dispatch

The camera shots and angles in The French Dispatch are truly something to be marvelled at and widely considered to be some of Anderson’s best work.

I personally love The French Dispatch because it’s probably Wes Anderson’s best world-building and he’s able to show off how great it can be, especially when it’s supported by a great script and great actors.

Plot: Journalists at an outpost of an American newspaper (set in a fictional 20th-century French city) are sent a love letter. This letter sets off a chain reaction that brings to life a collection of stories published in ‘The French Dispatch’.

Some of the best actors that Anderson has worked with also star in The French Dispatch. Namely Tilda Swinton, Owen Wilson, Saoirse Ronan, Frances McDormand, Tony Revolori and Willem Dafoe.

Also, Timothée Chalamet who seems like he was born to be in a Wes Anderson movie, is incredible here. Elizabeth Moss, Jeffrey Wright and Henry Winkler are also standouts.

Just one more thing: the costumes are to die for in The French Dispatch.

Check out the trailer below:

The French Dispatch is currently streaming on Disney+.

Isle of Dogs

While his other movies focus on aesthetics or world-building, Isle of Dogs shows off Wes Anderson’s best attention to detail.

Another heart-warming stop-motion animation, Isle of Dogs may seem less engaging or visually pleasing than Anderson’s other work but it showcases a stellar amount of emotional power.

Plot: All dogs are ordered to be quarantined on an island by the mayor of Megaski, following an outbreak of canine flu. However, a curious young boy arrives on the isle to find his dog, who finds help from some exiled animals.

If you’re a dog lover (or really an animal lover), then this will be your best bet to love Wes Anderson movies.

I cried multiple times when I watched Isle of Dogs because it illustrates that special bond people share with pets that will always pull on the heartstrings.

Check out the trailer below:

Isle of Dogs is currently streaming on Disney+.

Wes Anderson’s Moonrise Kingdom

Moonrise Kingdom holds a deep level of sentimental value for many people because it explores the longing of wanting to find someone who embraces all the weirdness and quirks that you have.

I actually think that Moonrise Kingdom shows off a greater level of Anderson’s best work in one film. It’s charming, whimsical and beautiful. Of course, it’s also got an incredible cast.

Plot: Sam is a young orphan who falls in love with a girl named Suzy. The two decide to run away to a secluded cove on an island. Obviously, because two kids are now missing, the entire town begins a search party to find them.

It’s a very sweet movie and one that will make you take stock of the people around your life who appreciate you for exactly who you are.

Check out the trailer below:

Moonrise Kingdom is currently available on Apple TV.

There you have it, a list of some of Wes Anderson’s best movies for you to use as talking points at parties so you don’t feel left out.