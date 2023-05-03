Babylon 5 Will First Return as an Animated Movie

It’s been ages since we’ve had an update on J. Michael Straczynski’s plans to revive the classic ‘90s sci-fi epic Babylon 5 for a new age, rebooting the iconic show entirely. But fear not: the series is making a surprising return in a new form.

On Twitter today, Straczynski confirmed that he has been quietly working on a Babylon 5 animated movie as part of his deal with Warner Bros., partnering with Warner’s Animation and Home Entertainment divisions to create an entirely new story in the world of the show.

BABYLON 5 ANIMATED MOVIE coming from Warner Bros. Animation & WB Home Entertainment! Classic B5: raucous, heartfelt, nonstop, a ton of fun through time and space & a love letter to the fans. Movie title, release date and other details coming one week from today. #B5AnimatedMovie pic.twitter.com/5ylImI65mm — J. Michael Straczynski (@straczynski) May 3, 2023

According to Straczynski, the film is already completed and “100% happening,” and while currently details are being kept under wraps, it sounds like unlike the new show, this animated film will draw on the stories and versions of characters seen throughout the original TV and movie run of Babylon 5.

And just to be clear, this brand new original animated movie is already finished and in the can. So it's 100% real, happening, and coming out very soon. — J. Michael Straczynski (@straczynski) May 3, 2023

More details about the impending release of the Babylon 5 animated movie, including a title and release date, will be revealed next week on May 10.

