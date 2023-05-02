Here’s Everything Telco (So Far) From the 2023-24 Budget

It seems Communications Minister Michelle Rowland is as bad at keeping a secret as kid who found what their parents got them for Christmas three weeks early. She’s announced almost everything (we think) telco-related that we can expect out of next week’s federal Budget 2023-24.

Yesterday morning, Rowland tweeted that the government would be rolling out a new cell broadcast National Messaging System, or NMS.

(1/3) Being able to communicate effectively during an emergency is often a matter of life and death.



That’s why, in the 2023-24 Budget, the Albanese Government is rolling out a new cell broadcast National Messaging System (NMS). pic.twitter.com/KEDvYdewZ1 — Michelle Rowland (@MRowlandMP) May 1, 2023

The details were scant, with everything we knew limited to the three posts contained within that thread and explained by the minister in a press release as using “state-of-the-art technology to significantly enhance how the Commonwealth delivers emergency messages”. Last night, during a speech to the Comms Day Edison Awards in Sydney, Rowland gave us a little more detail on the NMS, as well as detail on everything telco we can expect from the federal Budget 2023-24.

Federal Budget 2023-24 telco announcements

The NMS, Rowland said, is the government’s commitment to “deliver a modern, fit-for-purpose, emergency warning system for Australians, which will be of particular benefit for regional and remote communities”.

“We need better capability to better quickly disseminate information during a crisis and support our heroic first responders,” she explained.

The federal Budget 2023-24 will fund the delivery of a cell broadcast National Messaging System, which, as the name suggests, will be based on cell broadcast technology.

“A standardised, point-to-area communication which sends a prioritised message from mobile towers to all handheld devices in a specified geographic area. Cell broadcast is also geo-specific and scalable, enabling smartphones to be reached locally, regionally, or across the entire nation,” Rowland added. “It’s a proven technology, where Australia has unfortunately been left behind.”

Such a tech is used by 21 other countries and it will be a massive improvement over the legacy sms-based system currently used. The current system, by the way, requires telcos to upload numbers. Geo-based communication will do a much better job of reaching everyone it needs to, in near real-time, not resulting in network congestion nor a single telco to deliver the whole thing.

The government has also committed $10.1 million (over two years) as part of the 2023-24 federal Budget to establish a central taskforce to drive the delivery of a Public Safety Mobile Broadband (PSMB) capability. The PSMB capability would deliver a mobile broadband service that provides Public Safety Agencies and first responders with fast and secure voice, video and data communications.

“It is surprising and concerning that Australia’s public safety agencies currently rely upon what are essentially separate, narrowband radio networks, utilising decades-old legacy technology,” Rowland said, adding: “This will support the coordination of responses across organisational and geographic boundaries, and enhance Australia’s ability to manage emergencies, hazards and threats.”

Rowland also spoke about NBN Co’s project that is trialling the use of micro-wind turbines to keep its facilities online during emergencies. She said the government has committed $50 million to the telecommunications disaster resistance innovation grant program and a further $15 million to the next round of the mobile network hardening program.

“What these programs do is fund technological innovations to improve the power and resilience of telecommunications and address other resilience challenges, like improving coverage of temporary infrastructure and support the hardening of sites to keep the communications networks operational when they need it the most,” Rowland added.

Upgrades to public broadcast networks was also flagged by the minister as making an appearance at the federal Budget 2023-24.

Rowland also touched on the standing up of the Low Earth Orbit (LEO) Satellite Working Group. The Group was established to examine the future role of satellite technology in delivering telecommunications services.

Last week, the government announced the upcoming SMS Sender ID Registry, something that will hopefully prevent pesky scam messages from ever reaching your phone. The registry, to be funded in the 2023-24 federal Budget to the tune of $10 million, will require businesses and organisations to provide phone numbers they use for communications. Say for example Australia Post has six numbers in the registry, only messages pertaining to be from Australia Post, using those digits, will be let through the net.

And lastly, Rowland touched on the NBN Special Access Undertaking, which yesterday was rejected by the ACCC, as well as the previous commitments the government has made to upgrading the National Broadband Network.

We’ll update this article if further federal Budget 2023-24 telco-related announcements are made.