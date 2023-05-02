Amazon Prime Is Getting a Price Hike (And That Includes Prime Video)

Amazon is increasing the price of its Prime subscription service from $6.99 per month to $9.99 per month.

The price increase will see the cost of both Amazon Prime Video, the company’s streaming service, and Amazon Prime, the company’s online shopping subscription service, go up by $3 per month or $20 per year. Both services are bundled under one subscription.

“Since launching Amazon Prime in 2018 we have continued expanding Prime member benefits,” Amazon subscribers were sent via email on May 2.

“So we can continue growing the offering, Prime membership fees are changing to $9.99 per month for monthly plans, and $79 a year for annual plans. For new Prime members, the price change will go into effect on 24 May, 2023, and for current Prime members, the new price will apply from 28 June, 2023, on the date of their next renewal.”

Amazon’s price increase follows several other subscription services in increasing prices. In early 2022, Netflix raised prices across all of its plans and later introduced an ad-supported plan. Disney followed suit, and in early 2023, Binge introduced an ad-supported tier.

The price of Amazon’s subscription is still below many of its competitors with a lot of content on offer. Subscribers also get access to Amazon Music, Twitch.tv perks and Audible perks, along with free delivery on Amazon.

The Amazon Prime price increase will come into effect from June 28 for all users and from May 24 for new subscribers.