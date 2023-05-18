Amazon Launches a New Semi-Sphere Echo Speaker

Amazon overnight introduced a few new products to its Echo range, bringing the new Echo Pop speaker and a second go of its Echo Auto device to Australia.

Unfortunately, though, we’re missing out on the new Amazon Echo Buds, which we were really hoping would fix everything we took issue with in the first pair. More on that soon, but first, the stuff we are getting.

The Echo Pop is described by Amazon as a compact smart speaker that’ll suit any home aesthetic. For $79, you’ll get a semi-sphere-shaped speaker that comes in standard Charcoal and Glacier White, but also Lavender Bloom and Midnight Teal colour options. It features a front-facing directional speaker that Amazon reckons is best for bedrooms or any small space in the home.

It works exactly the same as the company’s other speakers, it just looks different. It’s kinda cute, actually, despite being pointless.

The Amazon Echo Pop also launches with some accessory options including silicone sleeves in seven colour options, including one that glows in the dark ($27.95), a shelf wall mount ($27.95), USB charging bases ($49.95), battery bases ($64.95), and an outlet hanger ($27.95). The battery base allows the Amazon Echo Pop to be used without mains power.

Also announced with the Amazon Echo Auto (2nd Gen). For $99, the Echo Auto enables Alexa hands-free features for cars that don’t have AI support built in. It’s got a more slimmer design over its predecessor and includes an adhesive mount. The device has five microphones, and Amazon reckons it can hear your requests over music, car air con, and road noise.

Lastly, the 2nd Gen Amazon Echo Buds. Not available in Australia, the new Amazon Echo Buds ditch the silicone tips altogether for a semi-in-ear design which has the benefit of being more comfortable while also allowing ambient sounds to naturally be heard. Like AirPods, there’s no ANC at all for the latest-gen Echo Buds, which now also feature a protruding stem design that hangs outside the ear.

If the second-generation Buds follow the first set, Australia will get them in about 12 months. Can’t wait until they do, we hated the first pair and really want to see how the second run goes.