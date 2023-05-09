Quantum Computing, Space, and AI: All the Tech We Spotted in the 2023-24 Federal Budget

The Australian government on Tuesday night unveiled its 2023-24 Budget, one that, and I quote, “Lays the foundations for growth by embracing clean energy, and investing in value‑adding industries, people, skills, technology, and small business”. It’s a Budget that’s peppered with a handful of tech investments, but many that have already been promised.

Notably, it’s a Budget that doesn’t have an exact direction for what it wants to do with technology as a whole, rather a handful of initiatives that it’s choosing to prioritise. Despite being a little light on tech, it’s still a welcome change actually talking about technology on Budget night.

Tech stuff from the 2023-24 Budget

It seems the future is paved with tech

The thing that caught our eye first in the chunky Budget doc was the $116 million (over five years) given to the Department of Industry, Science, and Resources to “support the development of critical technologies in Australia to drive economic growth, boost technology industries, and support the creation of new jobs”.

Included in this is $101.2 million to support businesses in integrating quantum and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies into their operations. The whole thing is about using quantum and AI to solve “significant national challenges”. With Australia’s National Quantum Strategy launched just last week, it seems only fitting the first initiative is establishing an Australian Centre for Quantum Growth to “support ecosystem growth and commercialisation in Australia’s quantum industry”.

Interestingly, under the same umbrella is the allocation of $14.8 million (over four years) to establish the Powering Australia Industry Growth Centre to develop advanced technology and skills as part of the government’s Australian Made Battery Plan, which was announced pre-election last year.

To infinity and beyond

We love a bit of space and the 2023-24 Budget has given us just that. The government will “refocus” support for the Australian space industry by maintaining investment in successful space programs and providing “appropriate regulation for the space industry”. Space regulation, you say? Yes, there’s super old laws in place that prevent the space industry in Australia from really taking off (sorry).

Funding includes $34.2 million (over three years) for the Australian Space Agency to continue to lead the national policy and strategy coordination of Australia’s civil space sector activities. We’ve had a space agency for over three years and there’s not been much happen since it set up shop, so this is something you love to see.

Getting kids excited about tech

While it looks like the government is throwing $132.7 million (over four years) to boost Australia’s capability, capacity and outreach in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), included in that is the already-announced nearly $60 million for Questacon, and $9 million to explicitly promote STEM. The rest of the cash is being used on tech upgrades, including for the National Measurement Institute. $91 million is being used at schools over the next few years to build better IT platforms… but that’s it.

Startups shunned in 2023-24 Budget

While nothing explicitly screams startup, the department is also going to use $392.4 million (over four years) to help small businesses and startups commercialise their ideas and grow their operations. Startups will also benefit from the tax updates/breaks given to small businesses, including if they “electrify” as much as they can.

The government gets some tech treats

While all of that is what will impact us more directly as a consumer, the government is also getting a handful of tech upgrades or investments. Including the ATO, which is getting $588.8 million (over four years) for “a range of activities that promote GST compliance” – sophisticated analytical tools to combat emerging risks to the GST system. A couple million dollars (about $26 million) is also handed to the overseeing of Australia’s national security agencies, and Austrac is getting $8.6 million (over three years) to continue its anti-money laundering-thwarting duties (mostly tech-enabled, super cool, actually).

$44.3 million is being used to give Australia a standalone Privacy Commissioner, one who will “progress investigations and enforcement action in response to privacy and data breaches, and enhance its data and analytics capability”. Another $1 million is also being used on the Privacy Act review.

The government will provide $3.4 billion (yes, billion) (over 10 years) to establish the Advanced Strategic Capabilities Accelerator within the Department of Defence to “lift capacity to translate disruptive new technologies into Defence capability rapidly, in close partnership with Australian industry”. $4.5 billion (over 10 years) will also be used to support the initial steps in Australia’s acquisition of a conventionally-armed, nuclear-powered submarine capability.

By the way, the federal government spent $3.6 million in 2022–23 on lawyers ahead of the Royal Commission into Robodebt

More to come…

This article has been updated since it was first published.