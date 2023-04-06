Which NBN Providers Have the Most Outages?

As part of its quarterly Measuring Broadband Australia reports, the ACCC looks at NBN performance across the nation. While the clear highlight is speeds and just how well providers go in the busiest hours of the day, the report also looks at outages experienced by Australia’s NBN providers.

Specifically, the ACCC tracks each provider’s average daily outages lasting more than 30 seconds. To get an idea of how reliable NBN providers are, we’ve taken the data on outages from the last four reports and averaged it out.

At present, the report covers 12 providers: Aussie Broadband, Dodo, Exetel, iiNet, iPrimus, Launtel, MyRepublic, Optus, Superloop, Telstra, TPG and Vodafone.

The data below is sorted from the least number of average NBN outages lasting at least 30 seconds per day to the most.

As you can see, the telco with the least amount of NBN outages was iiNet, with an average of 0.175 per day. This was followed by Exetel, then Optus, Telstra and Aussie Broadband. Exetel was second last a year ago, so it’s great to see them come in second.

While it’s good to get a 12-month snapshot, the latest Measuring Broadband Report breaks down how long these outages lasted. iiNet had the least amount of outages over the year but the ones it did have in the last four months lasted quite a while compared to its peers. Telstra had the most amount of long (longer than 10 minutes) outages than any other telco.

That’s how they go with outages, but how do these top five NBN providers rank with price?

The other factor worth considering is the length of an outage.

