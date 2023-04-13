Binge Is Slowly, but Steadily, Creeping In on Netflix’s Streaming Domination

There’s no shortage of streaming services available in Australia, but new data from JustWatch tells us that Netflix is still the go-to service in the Aussie market, with Prime Video on its tail. Despite this, both major players are in decline, with Disney+ and Australia’s own Binge getting more interest.

JustWatch bills itself as the “easiest way to browse through your favourite movies or TV shows to see if they are available for streaming at any of your favourite video services”. I use JustWatch almost daily, so if you haven’t yet, definitely get on it. They claim over 20 million monthly users, too.

Anyway, the findings.

According to JustWatch, in the first quarter of 2023 (January, February, and March), Netflix held the title of most used streaming service in Australia. Netflix held 27 per cent of the streaming service market share in Australia, but was followed closely by Amazon’s Prime Video service, which boasts a 20 per cent market share. Disney+ came in third with 17 per cent, Aussie-owned Binge was the highest-ranking local streaming service, with an 11 per cent market share. Stan was next with 9 per cent, Paramount+ has now overlapped Foxtel Now, with 7 per cent (Foxtel Now has 4 per cent) and the remaining 5 per cent was comprised of “others” (think Shudder, DocPlay as a an example of this).

While we don’t have the data for the same period last year, at the start of the financial year (July 2022), Netflix held 28 per cent of the streaming service market share in Australia, and Prime Video had 21 per cent. Binge had 9 per cent.

Despite Netflix’s lack of subscriber growth sending the platform to introduce an ‘ad tier’, and the threat looming that we can’t share passwords with friends/family, Aussie market share has been steady, but dropping slightly over the three-month period. As you can see in the table below, Disney+ and Binge are slowly climbing. It will be interesting to see how Binge goes following the platform getting ads.

Prime Video actually boasts the best ‘cost per title’ ranking – that is, the amount of content you get for the price. As of June, Amazon Prime Video had 8,815 titles available in Australia. With a monthly cost of $6.99, the cost per title is $0.00079. For comparison, Netflix has 6,135 titles available in Australia. Priced at $10.99 (basic) per month, the cost per title comes in at $0.0017.

If you’re curious how much it would cost to sign up to each streaming service in Australia, we’ve done the maths for you. If you’re also looking for a more in-depth comparison of what each streaming service offers, head over here.

This article has been updated since it was first published.