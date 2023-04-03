Secret Invasion Has Nick Fury Hunt for the Shapeshifting Truth

Nick Fury hasn’t been seen in the MCU in a hot minute, and even longer when you remember that his last live-action appearance technically wasn’t even him. With Secret Invasion, the former SHIELD director is back on Earth to get to the bottom of something that’s been quietly going on in the background of various multiversal calamities and wars between secret cities.

With the other MCU heroes caught up in their own problems, it falls to Fury and his longtime right hand Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) to dig into what’s been going on with the Skrulls. Fury first met the race of shapeshifting alien refugees back in the 90s during the events of Captain Marvel, and while he was friends with them back then, the relationship between them has become strained over the decades. As such, a sect of Talos’ (Ben Mendelsohn) people — including G’iah, his now grown up daughter played by Emilia Clarke — have opted to take matters into their own hands and insert themselves into key positions around the world in order to make Earth the new home of the Skrulls.

Secret Invasion is based on the 2008 comic book event by Brian Michael Bendis and Lenil Francis Yu, and has previously been adapted for TV with the second season of Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. One way in which the six-episode miniseries differs from those two versions is that it won’t have “which Marvel hero is secretly a Skrull?” as its primary hook. Showrunner Jonathan Schwartz recently likened the show to the likes of Homeland and The Americans, saying the primary clash would be between loyalty and identity. “What you find is there are people that you trust or you think you can trust — or you can only trust to a certain point,” he told Vanity Fair.

Also starring Kingsley Ben-Adir, Don Cheadle, Carmen Ejogo, and Olivia Colman, Secret Invasion will premiere June 21 on Disney+.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.