Samsung Really Wants You to Buy a Big TV

This year, Samsung is dropping 27 new TVs into the Australian market. But in addition to the Neo QLED screens it revealed last month, Samsung this morning announced Australia was getting its hands on some OLED TVs. Top of Samsung’s messaging across its entire 2023 range is “bigger is better” and they’re really doubling down on you wanting a huge ass TV in your home.

“We want to reinforce that bigger is better and nothing is really big enough,” Samsung Australia vice president of consumer electronics Jeremy Senior said during a press briefing Monday night.

“We know that 95 per cent of Australians who have bought a TV at 75-inches or bigger have absolutely no regrets about the size of that … along with that drive for bigger screen sizes comes the importance of better technology and there’s no better picture technology for an 85-inch TV and above than our 8K Neo QLED TV,” he said.

I tend to agree.

Last month, I spent a night in a hotel in Sydney where I got to experience Samsung’s 2023 85-inch Neo QLED 8K QN900C Smart TV. I was gobsmacked at the quality of the company’s 8K tech – and although there wasn’t much 8K content to binge, the upscaling meant TV shows made in the last 12 months were spectacular.

“We are very much targeting that big screen experience because we know it resonates with Australian consumers more than it resonates with consumers in many other countries around the world,” Senior added.

But as I already mentioned, it isn’t just Neo QLED, despite that being where Samsung is placing its fanfare. Samsung has revealed two new series’ of OLED TVs for 2023: the S95C and S90C, which are available in 55-, 65- and 77-inch screen sizes. In addition to boasting the “world’s first 77-inch OLED TV”, the new OLEDs have been validated by Pantone for colour and skin tone accuracy.

According to Samsung, the new OLED TVs are “powered by a Neural Quantum processor 4K that mesmerises viewers with bright, bold, life-like visuals and incredible contrast”.

“We want to make sure that we have a TV for every customer, every experience, every room, every occasion,” Senior said.

With that, here’s every TV Samsung is making available in Australia in 2023.

Samsung’s 2023 Australian TV range and pricing

Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV (QN900C)

85-inch RRP: $12,699

75-inch RRP: $9,879

65-inch RRP: $7,549

Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (QN90C)

85-inch RRP: $7,899

75-inch RRP: $6,159

65-inch RRP: $4,649

55-inch RRP: $3,489

50-inch RRP: $2,899

43-inch RRP: $2,319

Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (QN85C)

85-inch RRP: $6,999

75-inch RRP: $5,199

65-inch RRP: $4,079

55-inch RRP: $3,149

Samsung QLED 4K Smart TV (Q70C)

85-inch RRP: $5,249

75-inch RRP: $3,499

65-inch RRP: $2,679

55-inch RRP: $2,099

Samsung QLED 4K Smart TV (Q60C)

85-inch RRP: $4,619

75-inch RRP: $2,889

65-inch RRP: $2,189

55-inch RRP: $1,729

Samsung OLED 4K (S95C)

77-inch RRP: $9,299

65-inch RRP: $5,799

55-inch RRP: $4,649

Samsung OLED 4K S90C (55-inches, 65-inches, 77-inches)