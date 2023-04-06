Roborock’s S8 Series Spits All Over Other Robot Vacuums With Its New Features

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Roborock has officially announced its latest line of robot vacuums, the S8 series, which is about to become available in Australia. While the S8 range was launched in the U.S. a few months ago, these new, high-tech robot vacuums can be welcomed into your homes on May 5.

The new line comprises of the S8, the S8+ and the star of the show, the S8 Pro Ultra. Perhaps the most highly advanced and feature-heavy robot vacuum in the current market, the S8 Pro Ultra, has sought to one-up other competitors’ robovacs in almost every way.

What new features does the Roborock S8 range possess?

Roborock’s smart vacuum journey began back in 2014, with the desire to simplify people’s lives. With each iteration of robotic vacuum cleaner, it becomes more and more hands-free. According to Roborock, it will extend its smart home product line-up and reveal a new washing machine product in the near future, but for now – it’s all about the robot vacuums.

Within Roborock’s new line, the S8 (which is the base model and priced at $1,299) sports all the major software improvements, but without the fancy emptying station. For an extra $500, the next step up is the S8+, which does come with the self-emptying tower.

The S8 Pro Ultra, however, is where all the magic is at. The S8+’s auto-emptying tower will take you halfway, but the Pro Ultra will carry you along on your hands-free journey. Suck, empty, clean, mop and dry – the Pro Ultra will ensure you don’t even have to lift a finger beyond hitting ‘Start Cleaning’ (and you can automate that, too).

But, as I got to see on a recent trip to the Northern Territory for the product launch, the Roborock S8 series‘ most exciting and unique feature is its 5mm liftable mop.

For those unfamiliar, most robot vacuums require you to attach and detach interchangeable mopping pads to the bottom of the robot vacuum before setting it loose between carpeted and tiled or wooden floors. This new feature lends itself to more of a hands-free experience, while also preventing wet spots on carpets. Somewhat similar to how iRobot’s J7+ has a retractable mop.

The S8 Pro Ultra’s cleaning dock will also automatically wash its mopping pads between use, utilising a combination of hot air and the water held within its tank. However, it’s only shortfall is that to properly sanitise your mopping pads you’ll need to buy an additional Roborock-branded detergent for roughly $69.

The S8 Pro Ultra is also fitted with an automatic dustbin emptier, with 2.5L disposable dust bags that can last for up to seven weeks before being thrown out.

For comparison, most robot vacuum dust bags last for one week up to a month, depending on your average daily use. The dock is also said to self-cleaning, to help to lessen the number of times you need to maintain it yourself.

Among its other features, the S8 Pro Ultra’s dock also boasts 6,000Pa suctioning power, 30 per cent faster charging and off-peak charging, dual rubber brushes and a vibration-based mopping system.

In terms of its smart mapping technology, the S8 series features reactive 3D obstacle avoidance, smart suggestions for no-go zones, up to four floors of multi-level mapping and custom cleaning routines, including the ability to pinpoint a spill on your house map, from which you can command the robovac over to spot clean.

Where to buy the Roborock S8 series in Australia

Preorders are now open for the Roborock S8 until 28 April. Regardless of where you choose to preorder your robot vacuum, orders placed within this time period will score you a handy accessories pack (worth $149.90), which comes with a bonus roller, additional mopping pads and extra brushes.

To claim your preorder bonus, you’ll want to jump on over to Roborock Australia’s official site before 30 May and register your model to redeem your free accessories pack.

Keep in mind that the official release date for the new Roborock S8 is on 5 May, so you won’t get to play with your new robot vacuum until then.

You can preorder the Roborock S8 model of your choosing below:

The Roborock S8 series will be available in Australian stores on 5 May.