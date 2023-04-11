Rahul Kohli Is Now a Warhammer Video Game Star, Already Painting Miniatures of Himself

Rahul Kohli has made his love of Warhammer well known, from his own model-making journey to championing Henry Cavill’s Warhammer 40,000 series even before Amazon actually went and announced the damn thing. Now, he’s getting his own taste of the 41st millennium’s grimdark future… and he’s already making his own way in style.

Today Games Workshop and Auroch Digital announced that Kohli would voice the protagonist of the upcoming retro-styled FPS Warhammer 40,000 Boltgun, which follows a lone Space Marine, Ultramarine veteran Malum Caedo, as he battles the forces of Chaos. The gameplay and aesthetic itself is a hybrid of Quake and Doom style ‘90s PC shooters, with modern sensibilities — the perfect kind of pairing for the ridiculously over-the-top hyperviolence Warhammer has always trafficked in.

“I’m feeling incredibly lucky to be a part of the Warhammer universe”, Kohli told Warhammer Community. “I only recently became a fan and had chosen my chapter (Ultramarines, because I’m a sucker for the box art). Over the past year or so, I found the community to be so welcoming, it kind of accelerated my love for the hobby. To have voiced an Ultramarine in a first person shooter? I mean, I’ve kind of peaked. It definitely feels like the perfect project.”

Except it’s not actually the perfect project — Kohli did that on his own, revealing alongside the announcement he’s already put his model-making skills to the test by making his very own custom miniature of Caedo to go with the news of him joining the 40K universe. A modified Sternguard Veteran mini, Kohli’s model includes swapped out parts like the beak-nosed helmet and new weapons, a pose ripped right out of Boltgun’s cover art, and even custom painted heraldry like Caedo’s name scribed on one of his shoulder pads.

Image: Games Workshop

I guess the power-fist-gauntlet has now been thrown down in Henry Cavill’s corner to paint and build a model of whatever character he’ll be playing on Amazon in the near future then? Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun is out May 23 for PC, Xbox Series X and S, and Playstation 5.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.