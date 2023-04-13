Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 2 Isn’t Happening Yet, But He Could Appear Elsewhere

Obi-Wan Kenobi won’t be saying “Hello there” again anytime soon, but that doesn’t mean it won’t happen eventually. At Star Wars Celebration last week, fans of the franchise heard all about upcoming movies and shows in a galaxy far, far away. One title that was absent from that list was Obi-Wan Kenobi, a show that aired last year and many expected to return at some point.

Well, speaking to Entertainment Weekly, president of Lucasfilm Kathleen Kennedy confirmed there’s no news about another season of Obi-Wan Kenobi, but that there could be other ways to bring the character and story back. “I always hesitate to say ‘No, we won’t do anything more with Obi-Wan Kenobi,’” Kennedy said. “Maybe what we end up doing is something that gets incorporated into some of the other stories we’re doing or eventually a movie. Who knows? But right now [Obi-Wan Kenobi] is still our standalone, limited series. We have no plans for expansion right now.”

So no plans right now, but no real opposition to bringing the character back in general. The problem with that is very little of the future storytelling that’s currently in place is a fit for Kenobi. He’s not around in the timeline of any of the three future movies, nor is he around for The Mandalorian, The Acolyte, Ahsoka, or Skeleton Crew. The one place he could show up because he’s alive is during Andor, and you know that’s not going to happen, for so, so many reasons.

That means, though Kennedy is floating the hypothetical of Kenobi showing up again, it seems highly unlikely right now. The best-case scenario truly is a second season of his show, which was based on an idea that was originally going to be three movies. So there’s certainly more material to mine there. But it’s not happening. At least, not yet.

You can stream the (so far) only season of Obi-Wan Kenobi over on Disney+.

