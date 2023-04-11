Now You Can Pay Thousands of Dollars to Look Like Minecraft Steve

Your favourite retro games will never look as good as you remember unless you play them on an old tube TV whose analogue technology helped to smooth out the pixelated graphics of the 8 and 16-bit gaming eras. Or, you can just embrace the pixelation, which is what fashion label Loewe has done with its new clothing line that’s finally available for purchase.

Pieces from Loewe’s new collection first made their debut on the actual runway at Paris Fashion Week last October, turning the heads of not only those in the fashion industry, but the ever-growing gaming community, too, as models wearing the designs were reminiscent of video game characters from the 2D side-scrolling era, but also modern titles with a retro-aesthetic such as Minecraft.

Fashion doesn’t always accommodate comfort, and sometimes, if you’re looking to make a statement, you’re going to have to step out into the world wearing something other than your favourite sweatpants. To create the pixelated look, some of the items in the new collection simply use fabrics printed with low-resolution textures. But others feature trimmed edging with a jagged appearance. Fashion also rarely accommodates affordability, and as expected, you’re going to have to pay a small fortune to upgrade — or downgrade — your wardrobe.

Loewe Small Pixelated Puzzle Edge bag

The most expensive piece in Loewe’s new collection is this pixelated handbag with a printed low-resolution texture made from “satin calfskin” that costs $5,100. It’s really only large enough to hold a wallet, your smartphone, a set of keys, and maybe the Game Boy Advance SP.

Loewe Pixelated Hoodie In Technical Knit

This is easily the most desirable item in Loewe’s pixelated collection, featuring a functional kangaroo-style pocket in the front, a jagged drawstring for the hood that probably isn’t functional, and a $3,600 price tag.

Loewe Pixelated Top In Technical Knit

Now you can look like Mario on his day off, assuming you want to spend $2,600 on a single white t-shirt.

Loewe Pixelated Trousers In Duchesse Silk Satin

Looking like a pair of slacks straight out of Lara Croft’s closet from the character’s original PlayStation days, these khakis are actually made from silk and so are probably very comfortable. They better be, since they cost $3,600.

Loewe Pixelated Jacket In Denim

Canada had video games in the ‘80s too, and you can start your pixelated Canadian tuxedo with this $2,300 denim jacket featuring a low-resolution print and functional flap chest pockets.

Loewe Pixelated Baggy Jeans In Denim

Baggy jeans will never go out of style or look outdated, although these $1,700 pixelated pants do look a few decades out of date with their low-res print.

Loewe Pixelated Mini Skirt In Denim

The second most affordable item in Loewe’s new collection, with ‘affordable’ doing a lot of heavy lifting, is this $1,295 pixelated denim skirt. You can buy a Sony PlayStation 5 and a 4K TV for that much money and never see a single pixel.

Loewe Anagram Pixellated T-Shirt In Cotton Jersey

The cheapest item in this collection is by no means actually cheap. This $855 white t-shirt features Loewe’s anagram logo embroidered on the front, and is about as exciting as the look on this model’s face.