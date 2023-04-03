Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Mixtape Has Been Revealed

The first two Guardians of the Galaxy movies were scored to Peter Quill’s musical tastes for late ‘70s and ‘80s rock (having been abducted by aliens in 1988). But like the reality-warping Infinity Stones, a Zune — Microsoft’s defunct MP3 player — has radically reshaped the soundtrack to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and now we know what the superheroes will be jamming to next.

If you don’t recall, the Zune was given to Quill (Chris Pratt) at the end of Vol. 2, meaning the Guardians have been listening to it for years. But now we know it’s going to give Vol. 3 a new sound as compared to the previous Guardians movies. It’s a more modern sound, too, although you might be happy to know it’s not too modern (Zunes, after all, stopped being made in 2012). Here’s the full tracklist of the Awesome Mix Vol. 3, which you can also currently listen to over at Spotify:

Radiohead, “Creep (Acoustic)“

Heart, “Crazy on You”

Rainbow, “Since You Been Gone”

Spacehog, “In the Meantime”

Earth, Wind, and Fire, “Reasons”

The Flaming Lips, “Do You Realise??”

Faith No More, “We Care a Lot”

EHAMIC, “Koinu no Carnival (from ‘Minute Waltz’)”

Alice Cooper, “I’m Always Chasing Rainbows”

The Mowgli’s, “San Francisco”

X, “Poor Girl”

The The, “This Is the Day”

Beastie Boys, “No Sleep Till Brooklyn”

Florence + the Machine, “Dog Days Are Over”

Bruce Springsteen, “Badlands”

If you crave more, there’s probably about two seconds of new footage in this “tickets now on sale” promo for the film:

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 arrives May 5.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.