James Gunn Celebrates Superman’s Anniversary in the Best Possible Way

The next Superman movie, Superman: Legacy, is heading to theatres in just over two years and today, its writer and director announced he’s full steam ahead. James Gunn, the co-president of DC Films, is that person and he took to social media on Tuesday to reveal that he’s diving “fully into early pre-production” on the film with “costumes, production design, and more now up and running.”

Why is this so special? Because the news comes on April 18, 2023, the 85th anniversary of the date Superman’s first appearance, Action Comics #1, was released. (That was on April 18, 1938 for those wondering.) Here’s the tweet in question:

I’m honored to be a part of the legacy. And what better day than #SupermanAnniversary Day to dive fully into early pre-production on #SupermanLegacy? Costumes, production design, and more now up and running. pic.twitter.com/TJYpCRmdsf — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 18, 2023

Yes, that’s a copy of the film’s script, which Gunn has been working on for several months. At first, there was a chance he was only going to write it but not direct it, but his co-president of DC, Peter Safran, made it clear early on that Gunn was their first choice. And now he’s all-in, once he gets that small, other, superhero movie he made out of the gate.

With costumes and production design, the world of this Superman is starting to come together. And what little we know of that world is that Gunn is going to tell a Superman story that’s not an origin story. Instead, it’s “the story of Superman’s journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.” In other words, very much the Superman that first appeared in stores 85 years ago today.

With pre-production underway, most fans will continue to focus on casting. That’s probably already happening too but, with a role this important, especially one that the actor is expected to portray for many years and in many films, Gunn and his team will see many people before deciding. And then, on July 11, 2025, Superman will return to the big screen.