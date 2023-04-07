Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Whips Up an Exciting New Trailer

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is arriving in June — but so far, all fans of Harrison Ford’s rakish-at-any-age hero have gotten is one measly trailer. That changed today when the fifth entry in the beloved franchise got a fresh look at the film as part of Lucasfilm’s big panel at Star Wars Celebration Europe.

Just released at #StarWarsCelebration:



Watch the new trailer for #IndianaJones and the Dial of Destiny, in theaters June 30. pic.twitter.com/yU8Yib7fnj — Indiana Jones (@IndianaJones) April 7, 2023

With James Mangold stepping in for Steven Spielberg on directorial duties, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny stars Harrison Ford, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Boyd Holbrook, and others; it also stars the music of John Williams. The sequel debuts at the Cannes Film Festival in May before hitting theatres June 30.

[Editor’s Note: This article is part of the developing story. The information cited on this page may change as the breaking story unfolds. Our writers and editors will be updating this article continuously as new information is released. Please check this page again in a few minutes to see the latest updates to the story. Alternatively, consider bookmarking this page or sign up for our newsletter to get the most up-to-date information regarding this topic.]

Want more Gizmodo news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.