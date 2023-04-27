8 Google Chrome Extensions That Are Simply Just Fun

Getting too much work done in a day? Well, how about you cut the productivity and screw around with some fun Google Chrome extensions for a bit.

Here are eight Chrome extensions that are tonnes of fun and offer a neat little distraction, just in case you wanted to make Chrome more of a memory hog.

1. Boxel Rebound

Boxel Rebound offers just as much time-wasting as you’d expect from a mobile game, but condensed into a popup in the corner of your Chrome browser. You’re given dozens of side-scrolling levels to take your block through, jumping over and under obstacles for as long as you need before you get back to work.

2. Cursor Cat

This f*cking cat has been terrorising my goddamn browser for the past half hour. This little shit (that I love) is installed as a part of Cursor Cat, a browser extension for a pet that follows your cursor across your window. You can customise what the cat looks like, but no matter what you pick, it’ll constantly hunt for your cursor, getting in the way and… Yeah, acting like a cat. I love it as much as I hate it.

3. Ping Pong Classic

It’s Pong, but condensed into a browser popup. Ping Pong Classic a fairly low-resource version of the game and it’s only the basics of the game, hitting a square ball back and forward between two paddles (one controlled by you, the other AI controlled). Nothing too special about this one, but just a low-effort time waster.

4. Tetrys

Like the above Ping Pong Classic, Tetrys is a browser extension-friendly mix on a classic game, this time Tetris. It’s just as intense-feeling within a small pop-up window and it has successfully black holed my productivity for about 10 minutes.

5. aB Fish

Number five on our list is aB Fish, an extension that shows you a fish tank of small critters that you can change the colours of and feed. You can have up to 10 fish and you can change each fish’s colour individually. Nothing game-related here, just a neat little time-waster.

6. Google Arts & Culture

So this one’s less interactive than the rest, but it’s the only Google-made browser extension on our list. Similar to the screen-saver on a Chromecast, Google Arts & Culture changes your new tab page to display masterpieces that are refreshed every day. Just a neat little extension for if you’re after some colour and variety.

7. Googlifier

Our next fun Chrome extension is a bit of a goofy one called Googlifier. This extension locates eyes on your browser windows and applies googly eyes to them. It’s simple, silly fun, but it might detect things that aren’t eyes on photos and think they are eyes.

8. Flappy Bird Offline

Back in 2014, a phone game called Flappy Bird took the world by storm, but it was deleted shortly after by the developer. Though the original game is gone for good, you can still play clones of it online (or offline), including with this browser extension.

If you’ve got a fun Chrome extension that has sucked up hours of your time, let us know. We love goofy things like these.