First Mario Bros. Movie Reactions Say It Brings Fan Service, But Not Much Else

There was never going to be a world where Illumination’s Super Mario Bros. movie wasn’t going to be a big deal. But after that initial reveal where Chris Pratt got announced to play Mario alongside Charlie Day’s Luigi and Jack Black’s Bowser, the energy around the film has gradually shifted as more footage for it’s been released. Ahead of its release next week, it sounds like The Super Mario Bros. Movie is what some of its more recent promos have indicated: a pretty solid flick that’ll hit big with families and nostalgic Nintendo fans.

The film’s social media embargo ended last night to coincide with its red carpet premiere, and impressions seem to be mostly positive. The animation, its faithfulness to the games appear to be the highlights, along with the score from film composer Brian Tyler. And if those things matter to you, several impressions have noted it contains a good amount of easter eggs and fan service.

Conversely, folks such as our own Germain Lussier, have called it out for having a weak narrative and leaning a little too hard on the kiddie humour that runs through Illumination films, so that’s also something to consider. As far as the voices go, Black’s take on Bowser has been getting talked up the most, though it sounds like Luigi’s a close second and Pratt does a solid job with Mario.

The Super Mario Bros movie does not disappoint! A fun & delightful time at the movies the whole family can enjoy. A definite crowd pleaser. Jack Black as Bowser was perfect casting and was my favorite character on screen. One of the best animated movies I have seen in a long… — University Film Review (@UniversityFilms) April 2, 2023

#SuperMarioBrosMovie REVIEW: HILARIOUS & MAGICAL DELIGHT. A charming adventure with the Nintendo plumbing duo, full of FUN cameos that’ll drain your warp pipes. This isn’t just another video game movie, it’s one of the BEST family films ever! A fitting end setting up what’s next pic.twitter.com/X8hRkznjqj — Atom (@theatomreview) April 2, 2023

Wahoo! #TheSuperMarioBrosMovie is the ultimate love letter to every era of Mario. Loved the humor & especially Jack Black’s Bowser. I felt the same way watching the movie as I do playing the games. It’s just joyful. Also, stay for the credits! pic.twitter.com/ZcKn17E3PO — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) April 2, 2023

Unlike most blockbusters, Super Mario Bros. is coming out in the US on Wednesday, April 5 rather than starting its theatrical run on Friday the 7th. Midweek releases can do well in theatres, and coming out a few days ahead of the weekend can help spread word of mouth for Thursday night and weekend showings. Having a 92-minute runtime probably doesn’t hurt, either.

#SuperMarioBrosMovie’s embargo is up. The Mario worlds are brought to life with top-notch animation and energetic action that will delight kids and fans. Full of loving Easter eggs and cameos.



That said, it’s a Mario movie made by illumination and I’ll leave it at that. pic.twitter.com/95Sh1gjI6o — Rendy Jones (@rendy_jones) April 2, 2023

#SuperMarioBrosMovie

is NOT great. That being said it’s PERFECT. I haven’t felt like this for an animated movie since THE 2014 LEGO MOVIE . Stunning animation, and music by Brian Tyler. It’s gonna be BIG. Give me the Cinematic Universe! 10/10 pic.twitter.com/D6cqjLBOHJ — deo.🎬 (@frickyuu) April 2, 2023

The #SuperMarioBrosMovie is a VERY FUN ride, filled with references & Easter Eggs. Unfortunatley, while there’s LOTS of cool “stuff” in here, it’s thin & formulaic narratively. Also, not enough screentime with Mario & Luigi together. Fans will have a good time. #SuperMarioMovie pic.twitter.com/d0k7SaODhT — Dave Lee (@daveleedwnundr) April 2, 2023

