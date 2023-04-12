Daisy Ridley’s New Star Wars Movie Could Be Coming in 2025

Lucasfilm revealed yet another new vision for the cinematic future for Star Wars at its London-based Celebration con this past weekend, upending previous vague, often re-worked plans to reveal three new films — including one starring Daisy Ridley’s Rey as the head of a New Jedi Order. And that could be the next film we actually see.

In a new report from the Hollywood Reporter about this updated Star Wars movie slate — which also includes a “Dawn of the Jedi”-era film from Dial of Destiny’s James Mangold about the first Force user, and a Mandalorian-period Imperial Remnant vs. New Republic film from Dave Filoni — the trade publication claims that Obaid-Chinoy’s New Jedi Order film will be the first Star Wars movie since The Rise of Skywalker in 2019, filling the December 2025 slot that Lucasfilm has had in Disney’s vast release schedule for years at this point.

The film would purportedly — given Lucasfilm’s recent history of getting its announced Star Wars projects actually made — would be followed a year later by Filoni’s Remnant/Republic movie. But while it is indeed exciting to hope that we’ll be seeing Jedi Master Rey Skywalker much sooner than anyone anticipated, there’s plenty of scepticism to be had here. Beyond Lucasfilm’s aforementioned history of having plans very much in flux when it comes to Star Wars films, making a movie, Star Wars or otherwise, takes a lot of time. If Obaid-Chinoy’s movie were to hit that late 2025 date, it would need to begin filming pretty much immediately, which would be wild given the speed of its recent reveal and what we recently learned about its script undergoing changing writers. But what is Star Wars, perhaps, if not a story of hope in the face of overwhelming odds?

And maybe there is reason to have some hope. A source close to the projects told Gizmodo while the plan to do the Rey movie first is among the more likely scenarios, the official release plan for the movies, including the viability of the 2025 release date, is still being decided. In other words: always in motion, the future is.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.