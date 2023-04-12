The Best NBN Plans That’ll Cost You Less Than $60 a Month

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Not everyone wants or needs an expensive NBN plan. Sometimes, all you’re after is basic connectivity at a bargain.

If a few dollars saved matters more to you than a faster upload speed, the easiest way to bring down your monthly bill is to choose a slower download speed. It’s easy to overlook NBN25 plans, but if you’re on the prowl for a more affordable internet option then it’s a compromise worth considering.

Here’s a look at what less than $60 per month will get you on the cheapest NBN speed tier.

The best NBN plans for under $60 per month

Cheapest NBN 25 plans

For those keen on paying the absolute least, then Tangerine has one of the cheapest unlimited NBN 25 plans around right now.

You’ll pay $44.90 per month for your first six months with this plan, and then $59.90 per month after that honeymoon period. Like all of Tangerine’s NBN plans, this one is contract-free. That means you can ditch it once your discount runs out or a better deal comes along.

There’s even a 14-day risk-free trial period, so if you change your mind during your first fortnight you get a full refund of your plan fees. You will have to pay out the modem, however. Fortunately, this hardware is unlocked and will work with other providers who offer BYO modem internet plans.

The other good option at the moment for cheap NBN 25 plans is Spintel. This provider is currently running a similar deal where you’ll get unlimited data for $49 per month for your first six months, and then $59.95 for every month after that.

The only catch with this one is that your speeds are capped at 20Mbps rather than the 25Mbps available from most other cheap NBN 25 plans.

Cheapest NBN 50 plans

There’s good news and bad news for those seeking an NBN 50 plan under $60 per month.

Compared to NBN 25 plans, there aren’t quite as many different providers to pick from. What’s more, most of the ones that do sneak under that price threshold do so using promotional pricing that expires after the first six months.

Still, on the upside, almost all of these cheap NBN plans are contract-free. That means you’re easily free to swap to a different provider after your discount runs out.

The other bit of good news in the mix here is that most of these NBN 50 plans are only a few dollars more expensive than their NBN 25 counterparts, which makes it easy to sell yourself on the upgrade if you need to.

As of April 2023, SpinTel is still one of the cheapest providers for NBN 50 plans, charging $54 per month for your first six months and $64.95 per month thereafter. When you exclude discounts, that’s pretty much the cheapest price you can pay for any NBN 50 plan at the time of writing.

If you don’t discount deals though then Dodo narrowly beats out Exetel for the top spot with its NBN 50 unlimited plan.

Rather than pay the usual $75 per month for this particular plan, you’re paying just $53.85 per month for the first six months. After that point, you’ll go up to the regular rate. However, those in NSW or Victoria can save an extra $10 per month if they already get either their gas or electricity through Dodo.

This deal expires on the 26th of April, 2023 and for those who already have a relationship with Dodo, it’s easily the best value option.

Fergus Halliday is a journalist at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website.

This article has been updated since it was first published.