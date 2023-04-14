Microsoft Is Cramming AI Into Seemingly Everything at This Point

Microsoft has been busy at work keeping everybody up to speed on what it’s doing with Bing’s fresh new AI features. Now, Bing’s AI features are rolling out to its third-party keyboard across both Android and iOS devices.

Bing AI is powered by ChatGPT, an AI generator that generates bodies of text based on prompts. Text generators like this have been at the centre of a major AI hype cycle, with competition brewing and controversy growing.

And ever since Bing AI was announced, Microsoft has been busy with integrating AI into pretty much everything it owns, including a slew of mobile apps such as Skype and, of course, Bing Mobile.

And as announced this morning, you’ll soon be able to find Bing AI on Microsoft’s third-party SwiftKey keyboard.

If you didn’t know, iOS and Android users are able to install third-party keyboards in place of the keyboards pre-installed on their phones, such as the Apple keyboard or the Google G Board.

Well, SwiftKey is Microsoft’s own keyboard that you can install on your phone – and now it comes packed with Bing AI. The AI is useable in three ways: chat, tone and search.

Chat lets you talk to the AI if you need a quick pun or need an idea for a local restaurant, according to the Bing blog post. Meanwhile, the tone feature seems useful if you need some help with the clarity of your message, email or writing. Bing reckons it can help your writing seem more professional, casual, polite, or concise.

Finally, the ‘search’ feature lets you search the web without needing to switch apps. These features are rolling out worldwide from today (in markets where the AI-fuelled Bing is available, like Australia), but for Tone and Chat, you’ll need to be signed up for the Bing preview.

Anyway, happy chatting with Bing. At this rate, it’s difficult thinking of a Microsoft app without AI.