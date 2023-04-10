Want to Spend Less Than $10 a Month on Mobile Coverage? Try One of These Long-Expiry Plans

Most people try to set and forget when it comes to their mobile plan. That laid-back approach may offer more peace of mind, but it can also mean missing out on opportunities to save on your monthly phone bill. While the best price to pay for a month of mobile coverage is nothing at all, a mobile plan that costs just $10 per month is a little easier to find.

To be honest, it’s hard to imagine paying any less than that sum and still coming away with enough monthly data to cover your needs. For a sense of what today’s $10 phone plans look like, check out the widget below.

$10 mobile plans

Of course, if what you’re really after is a mobile plan that works out to have more than 10GB per month and fits into a budget of around $120 per year then maybe a prepaid long-expiry plan is a perfect fit. The fact that you have to pay upfront bites, but you could end up saving a lot of money over the course of the year.

For those looking to save even more money, Catch Mobile is currently running a promotion on almost all of its prepaid and long-expiry mobile plans. Our pick of the lot here is the Catch Mobile 365-Day Plan as it is currently available at a reduced price.

This Catch Mobile plan comes with 120GB of data, which works out to be exactly 10GB for each month in the year. Like most of Catch Mobile’s prepaid options, it’s powered by the Optus 4G mobile network and comes with unlimited standard national talk & text.

The biggest thing you won’t find here is any form of 5G connectivity. This plan also lacks any international or roaming inclusions. However, you can add 100 minutes of calls to 32 selected destinations for an extra $5 per month.

As mentioned, you’ll pay $109 rather than the usual $150 if you sign up before the 23rd of May. Check out the widget below for a sense of how this plan compares to other prepaid long-expiry plans in our database with at least 70GB of data.

If that’s not enough gigabytes for you or slightly more than you’re willing to shell out all at once, be sure to check out the rest of the Catch Mobile prepaid roster for a sense of what the other options look like.

Every prepaid plan bar the cheapest one is currently being discounted. All the plans featured in the widget below feature unlimited standard calls and text, access to the Optus 4G network and the option to add 100 minutes of international calls for an extra $5 per month.

Fergus Halliday is a journalist at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website.