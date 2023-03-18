Willem Dafoe Would Return to the Spider-Verse Again

Willem Dafoe famously starred in the first of Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man films as the billionaire scientist Norman Osborne, who later in the film turned into the nefarious Green Goblin. When he was asked to return to the role for the newest Spider-Man film, Spider-Man: No Way Home, he made it clear that he had some conditions.

The first is that he wanted his role be a real part. According to an older interview on Mulderville, he didn’t just want a “power cameo” — he wanted to be there, on set, doing action. “One of the first things I said… basically when they pitched it to me, before there was even a script, was, ‘Listen, I don’t want to just pop in there as a cameo or just fill in in close-ups. I want to do the action because that’s fun for me’.”

In a new interview with Inverse, when asked if he would return to the role, Dafoe says, “If everything was right, sure.” Dafoe then explains that the Norman Osborne/Green Goblin character is “a great role. I liked the fact that it’s a double role both times. Twenty years ago, and fairly recently, both times [were] very different experiences, but I had a good time on both.”

Want more Gizmodo news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.