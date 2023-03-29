It’s Your Last Chance to Catch These TV Shows and Movies on Aussie Streaming Services

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

In the age of streaming, there is an overabundance of content that floods the system, so much so that some streaming sites regularly remove movies and TV shows from their platforms to keep up with new releases.

With so much going on, it can be hard to keep up so we’ve made a list of the TV shows and movies that are both coming and leaving streaming services next month.

What TV shows and movies are leaving streaming platforms in April?

If you’re a big fan of these TV shows or movies or have always wanted to watch them, you better get onto them quickly before they leave streaming services next month.

All synopses are provided by JustWatch Australia.

Movies and shows leaving Netflix in April:

World War Z – April 1

Life for former United Nations investigator Gerry Lane and his family seems content. Suddenly, the world is plagued by a mysterious infection turning whole human populations into rampaging mindless zombies. After barely escaping the chaos, Lane is persuaded to go on a mission to investigate this disease. What follows is a perilous trek around the world where Lane must brave horrific dangers and long odds to find answers before human civilization falls.

Hush – April 8

A deaf woman is stalked by a psychotic killer in her secluded home.

The IT Crowd (Seasons 1-5) – April 25

Two I.T. nerds and their clueless female manager, who work in the basement of a very successful company. When they are called on for help, they are never treated with any respect at all.

Nobody – April 15

Hutch Mansell, a suburban dad, overlooked husband, nothing neighbour — a “nobody.” When two thieves break into his home one night, Hutch’s unknown long-simmering rage is ignited and propels him on a brutal path that will uncover dark secrets he fought to leave behind.

You can sign up for Netflix here.

Movies and shows leaving Prime Video in April

Law and Order: Special Victims Unit (Seasons 1-13) – April 20

In the criminal justice system, sexually-based offenses are considered especially heinous. In New York City, the dedicated detectives who investigate these vicious felonies are members of an elite squad known as the Special Victims Unit. These are their stories.

Ghostbusters – April 11

Following a ghost invasion of Manhattan, paranormal enthusiasts Erin Gilbert and Abby Yates, nuclear engineer Jillian Holtzmann, and subway worker Patty Tolan band together to stop the otherworldly threat.

Shrek the Third – April 11

The King of Far Far Away has died and Shrek and Fiona are to become King & Queen. However, Shrek wants to return to his cozy swamp and live in peace and quiet, so when he finds out there is another heir to the throne, they set off to bring him back to rule the kingdom.

Shrek Forever After – April 11

A bored and domesticated Shrek pacts with deal-maker Rumpelstiltskin to get back to feeling like a real ogre again, but when he’s duped and sent to a twisted version of Far Far Away—where Rumpelstiltskin is king, ogres are hunted, and he and Fiona have never met—he sets out to restore his world and reclaim his true love.

Ocean’s Eight – April 4

Debbie Ocean, a criminal mastermind, gathers a crew of female thieves to pull off the heist of the century at New York’s annual Met Gala.

Despicable Me – April 30

When a criminal mastermind uses a trio of orphan girls as pawns for a grand scheme, he finds their love is profoundly changing him for the better.

Despicable Me 2 – April 30

Gru is recruited by the Anti-Villain League to help deal with a powerful new supercriminal.

You can sign up for Prime Video here.

What’s streaming in April?

There’s actually a decent handful of good TV shows and movies that are coming to streaming platforms next month to get excited about. We’ll update our master list of everything coming to streaming services in April later this week, but here’s a bit of a teaser.

Movies and shows streaming on Netflix in April

If you’re looking for some good content on Netflix, check out our list for some suggestions.

Hunger – April 1

A talented young street-food cook pushes herself to the limit after accepting an invitation to train under an infamous and ruthless chef.

War Sailor (Season 1) – April 5

When WWII erupts, two sailors on a Norwegian merchant ship face brutal conditions as they fight to survive a conflict they were never asked to join. Based on true stories of Norwegian merchant sailors and their families during and after World War II.

The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die – April 14

In the wake of King Edward’s death, Uhtred of Bebbanburg and his comrades adventure across a fractured kingdom in the hopes of uniting England at last.

Sweet Tooth (Season 2) – April 27

On a perilous adventure across a post-apocalyptic world, a lovable boy who’s half-human and half-deer searches for a new beginning with a gruff protector.

You can sign up for Netflix here.

Movies and shows streaming on Paramount+ in April

If you’re looking for some good content on Paramount+, check out our list for some suggestions.

Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head (Season 2) – April 20

Two teenage heavy-metal music fans occasionally do idiotic things because they’re bored. For them, everything is “cool” or “sucks.” You can sign up for Paramount+ here.

Movies and shows streaming on Apple TV+ in April

If you’re looking for some good content on Apple TV+, check out our list for some suggestions.

The Afterparty (Season 2) – April 22

When a high school reunion’s afterparty ends in a stunning death, everyone is a suspect. A detective grills the former classmates one by one, uncovering potential motives as each tells their version of the story—culminating in the shocking truth.

You can sign up for Apple TV+ here.

Movies and shows streaming on Disney+ in April

If you’re looking for some good content on Disney+, check out our list for some suggestions.

The Mandalorian Season 3, Episode 6 – April 5

After the fall of the Galactic Empire, lawlessness has spread throughout the galaxy. A lone gunfighter makes his way through the outer reaches, earning his keep as a bounty hunter.

Rennervations – April 12

Is a four-part series that embraces Jeremy Renner’s lifelong passion for giving back to communities around the world by reimagining unique purpose-built vehicles to meet a community’s needs.

Peter Pan & Wendy – April 28

When Peter Pan flies into Wendy Darling’s house while trying to find his lost shadow, the two set off on a quest to protect the Lost Boys on Neverland. Wendy’s brothers Michael and John also join for the adventure. Wendy and Peter soon face off against the villainous Captain Hook, who is desperate for revenge after being bested by Peter Pan. Peter Pan and Wendy is a story of friendship, as the duo embark on a journey filled with adventure and excitement. You can sign up for Disney+ here.

Movies and shows streaming on Prime Video in April

If you’re looking for some good content on Prime Video, check out our list for some suggestions.

Dead Ringers (Season 1) – April 21

The Mantle twins, both successful surgeons, become involved in a psychosexual plot of lust and betrayal.

Citadel – April 22

Eight years ago, Citadel, an independent global spy agency, was destroyed by a new syndicate, Manticore. With their memories wiped, elite agents Mason Kane and Nadia Sinh barely escaped with their lives. Eight years later, Mason’s former colleague, Bernard Orlick, asks for his help to prevent Manticore from establishing a new world order. You can sign up for Prime Video here.

There you have it, all the TV shows and movies that are leaving streaming services next month, and a teaser of what’s coming.

If you’re curious how much it would cost to sign up to each streaming service in Australia, we’ve done the maths for you. And over here you’ll find a more in-depth comparison of what each streaming service offers.

Happy streaming!