The New Alien Film Has Cast Even More Xenomorph Fodder

The next Alien film — directed by Fede Alvarez (2013’s Evil Dead) — has just added more cast members, joining the previously announced Cailee Spaeny and Isabella Merced in the upcoming continuation of Ridley Scott’s sci-fi franchise. With this news also comes the most we’ve learned about its plot, too.

In a press release, 20th Century Studios revealed that David Jonsson (Industry), Archie Renaux (Shadow and Bone), Spike Fearn (The Batman), and newcomer Aileen Wu will be heading to space to take on Xenomorphs, face huggers, and other sci-fi horrors. Fans of Alvarez’s work on Evil Dead and his Don’t Breathe series — think nail-biting suspense and gritty violence — will be happy to know the script is co-written by frequent collaborator Rodo Sayagues.

The film begins production March 9, according to the press release, which also reveals the following: “In this ninth entry in the immensely popular and enduring film series, a group of young people on a distant world find themselves in a confrontation with the most terrifying life form in the universe.” (That’s vague, but it does sound like a familiar plot structure for Alien fans, and clearly not one that’ll be confused with the Alien TV show, which is set on Earth.) Spaeny and Merced will lead as the next heroines of the female-powered franchise, who — along with their crew — will surely go through new cosmic horror torture dreamed up by Alvarez and Sayagues. Scott is on board to produce with his Scott Free banner.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.