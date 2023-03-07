The Gizmodo Guide to Everything Everywhere All at Once’s Evolution, From Early Rumours to Critical Smash

We here at Gizmodo have been fans of Everything Everywhere All at Once since we heard the first rumblings of a second film from the Daniels in 2017. I mean, how do you top Daniel Radcliffe as a magical farting corpse in Swiss Army Man? The answer is, of course, a multiversal romp through diasporic trauma with kung fu fighting and a big bad evil driven by gay rage and mummy issues, starring legends of Asian and Asian American cinema.

So yeah. We’ve been fans. And as a run up to the Oscars, we’re excited to compile a massive list of all the coverage we’ve done for Everything Everywhere All at Once, and cheer on the film, the directors, and its stars — Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, Stephanie Hsu, Jamie Lee Curtis, and James Hong — as part of Hollywood’s biggest night. Let’s start from the rumours and work all the way up to the latest news.

March 2017

Image: A24

You read that right, 2017. This is the first time we began to hear rumours about the film from the people behind Swiss Army Man (pictured) which would later be known as Everything Everywhere All at Once. We’ll skip ahead a few years. Next stop: the first trailer.

December 2021

Image: A24

We see the first trailer for Everything Everywhere All at Once and we’re blown away. We are officially preparing to enter the Michelle Yeoh-niverse.

February 2022

Ke Huy Quan said that watching Michelle Yeoh in Crazy Rich Asians inspired him to come back to American cinema.

We revealed James Jean’s incredible poster for the film!

March 2022

Image: A24

Our full review of Everything Everywhere All at Once. “Love is really what ties this entire film together. Through the furious shifts in aspect ratios, costume changes, and fight scenes, love is always what matters most.”

Additionally, Gizmodo ran an op-ed by yours truly about watching Everything Everywhere All at Once and relating to it on a cellular, trans level. It’s about a mother-daughter relationship and how queerness alters and changes it, and even, at the end of it, doesn’t matter.

April 2022

Image: A24

io9 was lucky enough to get a chance to interview the Daniels, and as we discussed the Kishōtenketsu story structure, it became clear that the interview followed much the same pattern.

We also broke down Ke Huy Quan’s fanny pack fight scene with one of the film’s martial arts coordinators and the head of special effects.

May 2022

Image: A24

Everything Everywhere All at Once responds to criticism and changes Jenny Slate’s problematic character name.

June 2022

Image: A24

Feast your eyes on this incredible deleted scene, which shows Michelle Yeoh kicking even more arse.

Everything Everywhere All at Once is finally available for digital purchase!

Stephanie Hsu stopped by the office and we made a character from the TTRPG Thirsty Sword Lesbians.

We got the inside deets on Racacoonie, a thrifted taxidermy raccoon with animatronic bits stuffed inside.

July 2022

Screenshot: A24

Everything Everywhere All at Once goes back to theatres, this time with more footage!

August 2022

Screenshot: A24

The first of the award nominations for the film start coming in with the Saturn Awards.

December 2022

Image: Various

io9 named Everything Everywhere All at Once the best Sci-Fi/Fantasy film of 2022.

Did you know the Hot Dog Fingers breakup scene was improvised?

It’s not technically focused on the film, but this slideshow of 2022’s incredible Michelle Yeoh-ments is just too good to skip.

Everything Everywhere All at Once leads the nominees for the Golden Globes.

This behind the scenes video of Stephanie Hsu’s audition for Joy Wang/Jobu Tupaki is truly everything.

January 2023

Image: A24

The Golden Globes awarded stars Ke Huy Quan Best Supporting Actor, while Best Actress went to Michelle Yeoh.

Letterboxd announced that Everything Everywhere All at Once was the highest rated film in 2022.

Ke Huy Quan reveals that the agent who brokered his contract for Everything Everywhere was a Goonies castmate, Jeff Cohen.

The Oscars announce that Everything Everywhere All at Once has been nominated for (deep breath) Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress (Michelle Yeoh), Best Supporting Actor (Ke Huy Quan), Best Supporting Actress (Stephanie Hsu and Jamie Lee Curtis), Best Original Screenplay, Best Editing, Best Original Score, Best Original Song, and Best Costume Design.

The film also received nominations from the GLAAD Awards.

Stephanie Hsu explains how Michelle Yeoh was a tour de force in the film, and why her on-screen mother deserves all the awards.

February 2023

Image: Leon Bennett/Getty Images, Getty Images

The Daniels win best directors at the Directors Guild of America awards!

Remember when A24 put a ton of Everything Everywhere All at Once merch and props up for auction? I do!

How the film avoided getting sued by Pixar for the Ratatouille reference, Racacoonie.

March 2023

Screenshot: Jimmy Kimmel Live

The cast has obviously been doing a press circuit as part of the film’s big awards push. Here’s Stephanie Hsu on Jimmy Fallon talking about how she was worried about being too weird on set.

That’s the latest! We’re all excited to see what kind of hardware the Oscars deliver next week. Until then, you have plenty of reading material to catch up on.