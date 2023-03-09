The Final Super Mario Bros. Movie Trailer Is Here and It’s Simply Wild

We’re less than a month away from there being not one, but two Super Mario Bros. movies in existence. The Super Mario Bros. Movie opens on April 5 and comes from not only game creator Shigeru Miyamoto but also the minds behind Minions. Its latest trailer is here, and it’s wild.

The people who made this one are why — despite the eclectic, controversial voice cast, which includes Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Peach, and Charlie Day as Luigi — we’re cautiously optimistic about the film’s ability to bring us back to that joy of sitting in front of our Nintendos, smashing blocks and stomping on Goombas. Here’s the new trailer for the film which, even more than the last one, just goes full out.

In addition to Pratt, Taylor-Joy, and Day, the film features Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek, and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike. It was written by Matthew Fogel and directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic.

So, what do we think? Is this movie going to be as fun and memorable as the video games? Does it seem like maybe it packs in too much? Should the Smash Bros. and Mario Kart stuff be so prevalent? Will there actually be enough story or character to sustain a full movie, or will it be all sizzle and no steak? At least we know that sizzle — the look of the film and its attention to detail in regards to the games — is absolutely there. Every inch of the Mushroom Kingdom seems to be made with incredible care and love for the iconic game characters and franchise. Let’s just hope that carries over to the script too.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie opens April 5.

Want more Gizmodo news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.