The Dungeons & Dragons Movie Summons the ’80s D&D Cartoon in a New Clip

We’ve still got more than two weeks before Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves rolls initiative and into theatres, but in order to keep your appetite whetted, the movie has released a giant new clip of the gang running through a labyrinth for their lives. But they’re not the only player-characters to go on the run.

In this giant clip, Hugh Grant’s Lord of Neverwinter has placed three groups in a modular maze full of treasure chests and classic D&D monsters. The first group, of course, is Chris Pine’s band of merry thieves; the second, who cares; and the third, well, if you’re of a certain age and level of nerdiness, you’ll recognise them at 0:58:

Why, it’s the stars of the Dungeons & Dragons cartoon, which aired from 1983-85. From left to right, that’s Eric the Cavalier, Hank the Ranger, Presto the Magician, a dwarven version of Bobby the Barbarian, and last but certainly not least, Diana the Acrobat. It’s a fun nod to fans that doesn’t prevent people who don’t recognise them from enjoying the film, and those are my favourite types of Easter eggs. If you would care to see the source material…

(Yes, they were transported into the world of Dungeons & Dragons via roller coaster, and not through a game of Dungeons & Dragons. It was a weird time.)

Honestly, Honour Among Thieves looks like a hell of a lot of fun, and I’m happy that’s exactly what critics seem to think. The movie premieres on March 31.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.