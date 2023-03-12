The Dungeons & Dragons Movie Seems to Pass Its Charisma Check in First Impressions

Ever since it was first shown off to the world, there’s been plenty of curiosity about Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves. At a time when the TTRPG is more popular than ever, and with that 1999 movie basically wiped from the general populace’s minds, it only makes sense that Hollywood would capitalise on that with big-name actors like Chris Pine and Regé-Jean Page. Now after some delays, and the actual D&D game getting caught up in its own separate controversy, it turns out that Honour Among Thieves is…pretty good?

Yes, that appears to be the general consensus among those who’ve seen it at South by Southwest in Austin, TX! Critics and audiences have called the movie from Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley a pretty good time with a game cast and a delightfully fun energy. And for those who’ve worried about the film in regards to its source material, some of those impressions have noted that it captures the spirit of the games quite well. And by the accounts of those who’ve seen it, it doesn’t sound remotely ashamed of itself in the slightest, which is even better.

#dungeonsanddragonsmovie is a hoot and a riot! It captures the blissful chaos of gaming sessions with a great sense of humor, while using a relatively simple story to introduce a vast world full of possibilities. Also, Chris Pine sings I'm the movie and it is magical. #SXSW2023 — Rafael “I'm tired” Motamayor (@RafaelMotamayor) March 11, 2023

"Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is a good heist film. A good fantasy film. A good adventure. And above all else, a good D&D film."https://t.co/JY1jFWphMC — Kate Sánchez⁷ ➡️ #SXSW (@OhMyMithrandir) March 12, 2023

Which glowing praise as seen above, Paramount’s definitely going to be bragging about those quotes in the weeks before D&D’s release. The studio had a very strong year with films like Top Gun: Maverick and Scream 5, plus surprise hits like Smile and The Lost City. Between D&D and this weekend’s Scream 6, Paramount’s starting off 2023 pretty strongly ahead of later releases like Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning and Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.

i don’t have to tell you again that #dungeonsanddragonsmovie slaps, but i will—and this time, i’m gonna let my #SXSW review for @TheWrap do the talking (another one!!): https://t.co/BW4cNbdrBX — lex briscuso (▰˘◡˘▰) @ sxsw!!!! (@nikonamerica) March 12, 2023

'DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: HONOR AMONG THIEVES' is better than you're expecting. Laugh out loud hilarious, inspired action, and creative visuals from start to finish.



It's not perfect but I would easily watch more of these. Never doubt Jonathan Goldstein & John Francis Daley #SXSW pic.twitter.com/burJBwSuz4 — Andrew J. Salazar @ SXSW (@AndrewJ626) March 11, 2023

Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves hits theatres on March 31. We here at Gizmodo weren’t at SXSW and didn’t get a chance to see it — but we’ll hopefully have a review of the film closer to its release.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.