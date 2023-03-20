The Daniels’ Post-Oscars Project Could Be in the Star Wars Galaxy

A wildly cool rumour running rampant around the Star Wars community might actually be true. It says that Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, the Oscar-winning directors of the Best Picture-winning Everything Everywhere All at Once, directed an episode of the upcoming Star Wars Disney+ show, Star Wars: Skeleton Crew.

The news first broke on the site One Take News and though Lucasfilm would not comment, our reporting suggests the news is accurate. What’s not 100% clear at the moment though is if the Daniels directed an episode in the first season of the show, which wrapped filming earlier this year, or if they’re being lined up for a second season which has yet to be announced. The report right now is just that they are directing, or have directed, one episode at least. Let the farting corpses and hot dog fingers fly!

Skeleton Crew follows “four kids who find themselves lost in in the vastness of the galaxy trying to find their way home,” and it was created by Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watts and Christopher Ford. Jude Law is the only announced star but we know it takes place in the same timeframe as The Mandalorian, so characters from this show might cross over with that show as well as others.

And while the news of a Daniels episode of a Star Wars show is maybe the coolest thing you’ll hear all week, you also have to wonder, is it enough? Or is it just right? These guys aren’t fun, quirky indie directors anymore. They’re up there among the best of the best. Oscar winners. Mega stars. Shouldn’t they be doing Star Wars movies, not shows? On the other hand, an episode of a Star Wars show is a great way to play around in a universe so many people love and the list of people who’ve done so is hugely impressive: Bryce Dallas Howard, Robert Rodriguez, Taika Waititi, Peyton Reed, Deborah Chow, Jon Favreau, the list goes on and on.

While this news has yet to be officially confirmed, an announcement could come next month at Star Wars Celebration Europe, which takes place April 7-11. We expect lots of big news from there not just about Star Wars Disney+ shows such as Skeleton Crew, but new movies too.