The Coolest Cars Quentin Tarantino Has Featured in His Movies

Quentin Tarantino just revealed the name of his (alleged) tenth and final film: The Movie Critic. Right now, details are scarce, but as a white man in my mid-20s who likes movies, Tarantino hold a very special place in my heart. Because I’m also a car enjoyer, it got me thinking about all of the sweet-arse vehicles he has featured in his movies over the years.

I decided to put together a list of all of my favourites, and there are some real sweet things in here — and some serious oddballs. Yes, I even found a way to include things from movies that take place before the advent of cars. I’m that good.

So, let’s take a look at some of the coolest vehicles Tarantino ever put in one of his nine previous movies. (Yes, I am combining Kill Bill into one film. Sue me.)

1966 Cadillac Coupe DeVille – Reservoir Dogs

Photo: Miramax Films via IMCDb

We start off real strong. This is actually Michael Madsen’s personal car, and it’s got plenty of room for a cop in the trunk. We’re gonna see this baby again later.

1991 Acura NSX – Pulp Fiction

Photo: Miramax Films via IMCDb

The Wolf travels in style. God, the first generation NSX is a sweet car.

1980 Honda Civic – Pulp Fiction

Photo: Miramax Films via IMCDb

This car will lose a battle with Marsellus Wallace. Too bad, since its such a cute little thing… and so is Bruce WIllis.

1956 Chrysler New Yorker – Pulp Fiction

Photo: Miramax Films via IMCDb

This scene makes me so goddamn hungry.

1986 Harley-Davidson FXR Super Glide – Pulp Fiction

Photo: Miramax Films via IMCDb

Zed’s dead, baby.

1964 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu – Pulp Fiction

Photo: Miramax Films via IMCDb

Overdosing is bad, kids. This scene also gave birth to decades of Halloween costumes.

1973 Volkswagen T2 – Jackie Brown

Photo: Miramax Films via IMCDb

Don’t tease Robert De Niro about where he parked his T2. It will not end will for you.

1975 Mercedes-Benz R107 SL – Jackie Brown

Photo: Miramax Films via IMCDb

Good lord, the U.S. regulation bumpers are HATEFUL.

1999 Chevrolet C-2500 Silverado – Kill Bill Vol. 1

Photo: Miramax Films via IMCDb

This truck so perfectly captures early-2000s douche culture. It is iconic.

Kawasaki ZZR 250 – Kill Bill Vol. 1

Photo: Miramax Films via IMCDb

Beatrix Kiddo is one of the biggest badasses in film history. She’s got the bike to fit.

1973 Volkswagen Karmann Ghia Convertible – Kill Bill Vol. 2

We will see a very similar car again soon. (Photo: Miramax Films via IMCDb)

A classic.

1979 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am – Kill Bill Vol. 2

Photo: Miramax Films via IMCDb

The chicken… it’s screaming.

1969 De Tomaso Mangusta

Photo: Miramax Films via IMCDb

Bill is a real bucket of worms.

1971 Chevrolet Nova – Death Proof

Photo: Dimension Films via IMCDb

This car leads to one of the most gruesome movie scenes ever. Real messed up shit. Do not watch it while you’re eating.

1970 Dodge Challenger – Death Proof

Photo: Dimension Films via IMCDb

Zoë Bell is actually death proof, if you ask me.

1972 Ford Mustang Grande – Death Proof

Photo: Dimension Films via IMCDb

This could be the best Mustang, and no I will not be taking questions on the matter.

1969 Dodge Charger – Death Proof

Photo: Dimension Films via IMCDb

Stuntman Mike is a real son of a bitch, but he gets what’s coming to him. If you’ve never seen it, I cannot recommend Death Proof highly enough. It’s a super underrated movie.

1940 Volkswagen Kübelwagen – Inglorious Basterds

Photo: The Weinstein Company via IMCDb

Die you Nazi bastards!

Horsey – Django Unchained

Photo: The Weinstein Company via IMDb

Neigh!

Horseys and a Carriage – The Hateful Eight

Photo: The Weinstein Company via IMDb

This movie is kind of mid if we’re being honest.

1973 Porsche 911S (Pretending to be a 1969 911L Sportomatic) – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Photo: Sony Pictures Releasing via IMCDb

“The Circle Game” playing as Sharon Tate drives down the road gives me such a warm feeling.

1968 Pontiac Firebird – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Photo: Sony Pictures Releasing via IMCDb

I’ve been to this restaurant! It’s very good.

1968 Lincoln Continental – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Photo: Sony Pictures Releasing via IMCDb

Oh, Cliff Booth. You silly, silly man. Don’t throw people at stunt coordinators’ cars.

International Harvester Metro Mite – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Photo: Sony Pictures Releasing via IMCDb

Manson loves his Twinkies.

1950 MG TD – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Photo: Sony Pictures Releasing via IMCDb

Roman Polanski has good taste in cars… only cars. Nothing else.

1959 Ford Fairlane 500 Galaxie – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Photo: Sony Pictures Releasing via IMCDb

Fun fact: Tarantino had the option to use the actual 500 the Manson Family drove on the night of the murders, but he decided it was “too creepy.”

1967 Cadillac Fleetwood Eldorado – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Photo: Sony Pictures Releasing via IMCDb

All Cadillacs should still look like this.

1968 Volkswagen Karmann Ghia Convertible – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Photo: Sony Pictures Releasing via IMCDb

Objectively, this is one of the best driving scenes in movie history.

1966 Cadillac Coupe DeVille – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Photo: Sony Pictures Releasing via IMCDb

Your eyes do not deceive you. This is Michael Marsden’s Cadillac from Reservoir Dogs. I just love that.