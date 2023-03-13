The 16 Best Google Animations Unlocked with a Simple Search

The internet is full of Easter eggs and tricks, you just gotta know where to find them. Google is no stranger to its Daily Doodle, but Google also has some fun animations wrapped up in search results, but you’ll only see them with a few key search words.

The Last of Us

Screenshot: Gizmodo

The hit HBO show The Last of Us is getting the Google animation treatment. Searching the name of the show will present you with a red mushroom button at the bottom of the screen, and the more you click it, the more of the cordyceps fungus will populate your monitor.

Baby Yoda

Screenshot: Gizmodo

The Mandalorian’s Grogu is showing up in Google results when you search for “Grogu” or “Baby Yoda.” Grogu will then use his powers to rearrange your search results.

NASA Dart Mission

Gif: Gizmodo

NASA’s DART mission has successfully moved an asteroid, and it will also move your Google search results. Searching “NASA Dart Mission” will result in a small animation of the probe flying across the screen and crashing, permanently leaving the webpage askew.

RRR

Screenshot: Gizmodo

Searching RRR will present you with an Easter egg from the movie, where a horse will chase a motorcycle underneath the Google search bar.

BTS

Image: Gizmodo

BTS Army rejoice! A purple heart balloon will show up at the top of the page when you search “BTS” on Google. When clicked, purple balloons will rise from the bottom of your screen, which are poppable.

Seinfeld

Gif: Gizmodo

Search “Festivus” — the made up holiday from the 1990’s sitcom Seinfeld — on Google and you’ll be greeted with an infinitely long Festivus pole that spans the length of your search results.

Google in 1998

Screenshot: Gizmodo

The searchphrase “Google in 1998″ will transport your results to how they looked on Google in 1998.

Cha Cha Slide

Gif: Gizmodo

“The Cha Cha Slide” comes alive when you search for the 2000 song from DJ Casper. Icons will appear next to the song title on the right side of the screen which, when clicked, animate the screen through the different steps of the song.

Chixculub

Screenshot: Gizmodo

The Chixculub crater is the remnant of the 10 km-wide (10-kilometre-wide) asteroid that smashed into the present day Yucatan Peninsula, leading to a mass extinction event of 75% of all plant and animal species on Earth. Searching “Chixculub” will give you an idea of what that meteor looked like.

LGBTQ+

Screenshot: Gizmodo

LGBTQ+ as a search term unlocks a heart emblazoned with the Pride flag. When you click that heart, a group of pride celebrators will march across the bottom of the screen.

Conway’s Game of Life

Gif: Gizmodo

Conway’s Game of Life is a 1970 simulation from British mathematician John Horton Conway that is supposed to simulate…well…life. Searching for it on Google presents a smaller version of the program on the right side of the screen.

Googly Eyes

Screenshot: Gizmodo

You can add googly eyes to the Google logo when you search for them.

Cherry Blossom

Screenshot: Gizmodo

Search for “cherry blossom” and click on the flower that appears next to the name in the knowledge panel to see some cherry blossom petals rain down on your results.

Drop Bear

Gif: Gizmodo

Drop Bears are a piece of Australian folklore that feature a carnivorous version of the cuddly creatures that drop onto prey and go to town. Clicking on the road sign that appears when you search “drop bear” will present an animation of a drop bear falling to the bottom of the search page.

DVD Screensaver

Gif: Gizmodo

You can recreate the fun of a DVD screensaver bouncing across your display by searching “DVD screensaver.”

Do a barrel roll

Gif: Gizmodo

“Do a barrel roll” is the aggressive command shouted at you in the 1997 Nintendo 64 game Starfox. Searching for the phrase will flip your entire display 360 degrees.