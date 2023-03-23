Terra Founder Do Kwon Arrested in Montenegro, Authorities Say

Terra USD Bitcoin founder Do Kwon has been arrested in Montenegro after months on the run, according to Montenegrin officials.

Interior Minister Filip Adzic announced on Twitter that a suspect believed to be Kwon was arrested and detained at an airport in Podgorica, saying he was found in possession of false documents.

“Montenegrin police have detained a person suspected of being one of the most wanted fugitives, South Korean citizen Kwon, co-founder, and CEO of Singapore-based Terraform Labs,” Adzic tweeted.

The former Terraform CEO is wanted in South Korea for an investigation into his company’s collapse in May of last year, which set off last year’s disastrous crypto winter. A warrant was issued for his arrest in September. Although Kwon claimed to not be on the run at the time, he disappeared from public view. He was reported seen in Singapore, then Dubai, and then Serbia before turning up in Montenegro.

Although the suspect has not yet officially been identified and local authorities are still awaiting confirmation, Adzic said they believe they have Do Kwon based on the age, name, and nationality on his identification card.

