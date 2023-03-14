Tech News: 5 Things to Know in Australia Today

Happy Wednesday, hope your week is going OK so far. We’ve got some tech news this morning if you’re after a quick hit of info.

1. NBN Co to cut 500 jobs

Starting with NBN Co today and a report from iTnews is saying the company responsible for rolling out the National Broadband Network is laying off 500 staff. A spokesperson told the publication the company had kicked off an engagement process with employees “about changes that will affect the size and shape of the company”. It comes as NBN Co announced it was teaming up with Western Sydney International Airport to make the new facility “one of Australia’s most technologically advanced airports”. NBN Co said it will install 25km of fibre to service the airport terminal and future business park.

2. Meta: hold my beer

Staying on job losses and over at Meta, the once thriving social media conglomerate is planning on laying off another 10,000 (!!!) staff. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said his company needs to run like a well-oiled machine during this ongoing “Year of Efficiency.” Making sure that machine runs as “efficiently” as possible will require employees to expect the machine will chew them up and spit them out onto the curb. In addition to axing 10,000 jobs, a letter submitted to Meta employees and posted to the company blog said the company will close 5,000 open roles that have yet to be filled.

3. Ransomware gang claims it hacked Amazon’s Ring

The ransomware gang known as ALPHV has claimed a successful attack on Amazon-owned home security company Ring. A cybercriminal group known for its despicable tactics, the gang is now threatening to publish the company’s sensitive data if its financial demands are not met. Ring is denying the gang’s claims. The malware research organisation VX-underground tweeted screenshots of the ransomware gang’s claims, which had been published to its website in the digital underworld. Like other groups of its kind, ALPHV has a dedicated “leak site,” where its members selectively release data stolen during attacks. The doxxed info is used to goad victims into paying a hefty ransom. Read more over here.

4. Optus can’t use ‘boost’

In late February, Boost Mobile emailed media to tell us it was going after Optus for using its name on its new campaign. Yesterday, the Federal Court sided with the telco (the Boost one) and Optus has to cease using the word boost. Optus used the opportunity to clarify with Gizmodo Australia that it was merely an interim order to temporarily prevent the use of Optus Mobile Boost and Optus Internet Boost whilst the matter goes to a full and final hearing.

5. Go on and use AI, CSIRO says

A report from CSIRO is urging Aussie organisations to give artificial intelligence a go. While not necessarily asking them to plonk in some ChatGPT capability to their website, the science agency in a report said that although AI-related technologies and the associated ecosystem is ever-evolving and maturing, the current state is sufficient for Australian businesses to “launch their AI implementation journey”. What’s lagging, CSIRO said, is a partner ecosystem to help. Yikes.

BONUS ITEM: It’s a day late, but you know how things go being in front of the rest of the world. Regardless, this graphic is exceptionally cool and we just had to share it.

Have a good one.