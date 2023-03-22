Steven Knight Will Write the Star Wars Movie That Damon Lindelof Exited

The drama behind the scenes at Lucasfilm just gets more and more interesting. Days after it was announced that writers Damon Lindelof and Justin Britt-Gibson departed what is now expected to be the next Star Wars movie, writer Steven Knight has apparently picked up the reins.

Variety broke the news of Knight’s involvement in the project, which is still expected to be helmed by Ms. Marvel director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy. The project, which is rumoured to be set after the events of The Rise of Skywalker, is one of several Lucasfilm has been developing to be its next film, slated for release in December 2025. And despite the drama unfolding behind the scenes, many believe it will be this film.

Knight directed the 2013 Tom Hardy breakout Locke but is best known as the creator of the hit period gangster show Peaky Blinders. (Peaky Blinders meets Star Wars? That sounds intriguing, does it not?) He’s got an incredibly diverse resume, which includes co-creating a little show called Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? All of which is to say, it doesn’t seem like he needs Star Wars, but Star Wars might need him.

We’ll have much more in the coming weeks on whatever this film may or may not be, when it may or not be released, or who the heck is working on it soon. Lucasfilm is expected to announce the 2025 movie at Star Wars Celebration Europe on April 7. But, for now, let us know below: how do you feel about the person who is seemingly stepping in for a team that included the co-creator of Lost, The Leftovers, and Watchmen?

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.