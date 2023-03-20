Star Wars: Jedi Survivor Takes a Walk on the Dark Side

Has it really been four years since the Jedi: Fallen Order video game came out? Wikipedia swears it’s true, which is just slightly less than the five years former padawan Cal Kestis (Cameron Monaghan) has spent between his inaugural game and the next chapter in his saga, Jedi Survivor. Now Cal’s Force powers are more formidable, but so is the Empire, who’s determined to hunt Cal down along with all other Jedi who escaped Order 66.

Star Wars: Jedi Survivor arrives April 28 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

