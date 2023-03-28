‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
Star Trek Shares Exciting Updates on Strange New Worlds, Lower Decks, and Prodigy

Cheryl Eddy

Published 3 hours ago: March 29, 2023 at 6:30 am -
Anson Mount as Captain Pike on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Photo: Marni Grossman/Paramount+)

Good news, Star Trek fans — in the broadest sense, because this affects multiple among Paramount+’s current crop of shows. The streamer has just revealed premiere dates and renewal news for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Lower Decks, and Star: Trek Prodigy.

First, new seasons of pre-TOS series Strange New Worlds and animated series Lower Decks will be arriving very soon: Strange New Worlds on June 15, and Lower Decks at a “late summer” date TBD. As fans have already been eagerly anticipating, that second season of Strange New Worlds will include the crossover episode — mixing animation and live-action — with Lower Decks, which will bring Tawny Newsome’s Ensign Beckett Mariner and Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler aboard the U.S.S. Enterprise, no doubt to cause mischief and mayhem galore. As previously announced, Riker himself, Jonathan Frakes, is the director on that one.

And, very exciting! Both shows have also been renewed for 10 more episodes — guaranteeing a third season for Strange New Worlds, and a fifth season for Lower Decks.

Then, animated kids’ series Star Trek: Prodigy will return this winter (date TBD) for its second season. As we already knew, Star Trek: Discovery’s fifth and final season will be premiering in early 2024 — and of course you can catch new episodes of Picard streaming Thursdays on Paramount+.

Want more Gizmodo news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.

