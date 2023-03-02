Our Favourite Features From Sony’s 2023 Bravia TVs, Including the Anime Button

Sony has revealed the 2023 lineup of its Bravia XR TVs that are coming to Australia, featuring three new TVs, two of which are OLEDs.

Let’s dive into the range.

Sony’s 2023 Bravia range

To compete with the more expensive devices from companies like LG and Samsung, Sony uses the ‘Bravia’ name to identify its flagship devices. If you’re unfamiliar with Sony’s TV naming convention, then here’s a quick recap, as per Expert Reviews:

The first letter indicates panel type. X is LED, A means OLED

The numbers in the middle indicate product tier, ascending in quality as the number goes up

The final letter indicates year of manufacture, and we’er up to L (last year was K).

Each Bravia TV from the 2023 range is shipping with Sony’s new ‘XR Clear Image Technology’, along with the company’s updated Cognitive Processor XR, both combining to improve noise reduction and clarity of motion by reducing motion blur.

Additionally, the updated processor can control the OLED and LED panel’s backlighting to improve image quality, along with updates to the TV sound system to allow for synchronised TV and (Sony) soundbar audio and 360 spatial audio mapping (that generates phantom speakers).

There’s also a neat little feature called ‘Bravia cam’, that detects the viewer’s position in the room and optimises picture/sound quality to suit where they are located. Google TV is built into each TV, and now, a Crunchyroll button will be built into the TV remote (now that the company owns the anime streaming service).

The A95L and the A80L also feature Acoustic Surface Audio+, allowing sound to be produced from the entire screen using vibrating actuators.

Here’s a quick trailer for the X90L.

Here’s Sony’s trailer for the A95L.

And the A80L.

There’s also love for PlayStation 5 users

If you’re a PlayStation 5 owner looking for the best screen experience, then it’s probably going to be from a TV developed by the same company. The 2023 Sony Bravia range includes a Game Menu that users can access to change picture quality and settings like motion blur reduction.

Users also get access to ‘auto genre picture mode’, which tailors the TV’s image to the genre of the game being played, and auto HDR tone mapping that changes darkness accordingly.

Each TV also has HDMI 2.1, allowing for 4K picture quality at 120fps.

2023 Sony Bravia availability

The pricing of each TV is yet to be announced, but the lineup is expected to be available in Australia from May 2023.