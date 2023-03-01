The Mandalorian Has Landed for Season 3, so Let’s Get You up to Speed

Din Djarin and his adopted son Grogu (AKA Baby Yoda) are on their way back. The Mandalorian’s third season begins streaming today, so let’s get you up to speed on what you’re in for.

The Mandalorian Season 3 trailers

Firstly, let’s show you the official trailer for the season. There’s a lot going on here and a lot of characters to take note of, so definitely expect an action-packed lore-heavy season.

Tucked in with a lot of familiar faces, it really seems like those are Jedi? I have to assume this is during a flashback scene, maybe during the Clone Wars, back when the Republic and Separatists were fighting tooth and nail over the planet, because there should be only one Jedi — ok, and Ahsoka — and, fine, Ezra Bridger is somewhere in the galaxy. Okay, Cal Kestis too, maybe. You know what? Maybe there’s more than one Jedi out there.

We also got this teaser trailer for the show back in September.

What is the plot of The Mandalorian season 3?

Kicking off where we last saw Mando, at the end of The Book of Boba Fett (itself being a side story to The Mandalorian), the third season will dive into the titular character reclaiming his honour by travelling to Mandalore, the sacked homeworld of his people. He’s got a new ship, although more time may have passed between seasons two and three than you may think.

Mandalore was laid waste to during the Night of the Thousand Tears, but now, with Bo Katan poised to retake Mandalore and reestablish the Mandalorian throne, the great planet may rise again – that is, with the added-in complication that the Mandalorian (the central character of the show) currently wields the Darksaber; the wielder of which traditionally rules over Mandalore (which he seems to not want to do).

We don’t know what beats this season will follow, but we do know that there are a lot of Mandalorians showing up, and that Grogu is also back (after reuniting with his adoptive Dad at the end of Book of Boba Fett). Hell yeah.

How do I stream The Mandalorian?

Season three of The Mandalorian premieres today (March 1, 2023) on Disney+.

