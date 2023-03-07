Jon Bernthal’s Punisher Is Joining the MCU in Daredevil: Born Again

Marvel Studios’ cherry-picking of Netflix’s old shows continues and this time it’s punishing. After months and months of rumours, it now seems that Jon Bernthal will indeed reprise his role as the Punisher on Marvel’s upcoming Disney+ show Daredevil: Born Again.

That show, which was announced at San Diego Comic-Con last year, will star Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio as Daredevil and Kingpin. Both actors first played those roles on Netflix and have since reprised them in the MCU, in She-Hulk and Hawkeye respectively. Bernthal played Punisher on Daredevil before getting his own spinoff series.

The Hollywood Reporter broke the news of the casting, which is apparently because filming on the show begins in New York later this month. It’s sure to go on for a long time too because, unlike other Marvel streaming shows which have been six or eight episodes, Daredevil: Born Again is going to be 18 episodes. It’s expected to debut sometime in 2024.

Bernthal’s return to the role is certainly something fans of the Netflix series have wanted, but the news is not so good for some other characters. According to the same report, neither Deborah Ann Woll nor Elden Henson, who played Karen Page and Foggy Nelson respectively, are expected to return.

Matt Corman and Chris Ord are behind the show which, while borrowing its name from the iconic Frank Miller Daredevil arc, is not expected to actually follow that arc. But at 18 episodes, and now with the addition of Bernthal’s Punisher, you have to wonder what the show specifically will be about and how it’ll tie into Phases 5 and 6 of the MCU, which it’ll be running right alongside.

