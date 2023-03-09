Greenpeace Really Loves IKEA’s EV Plan, and Now I’m Dreaming of a Flat Pack Car

IKEA has been labelled one of the most progressive Australian companies on fleet electrification by Greenpeace, in the NGO’s latest ranking of business fleet electric vehicle adoption.

Greenpeace’s report on Australian companies tracks how businesses are dealing with the oncoming challenges of fleet electrification. Fleet sales make up some 40 per cent of vehicle sales in Australia, according to the NGO, and as you’re likely well aware, the transport industry has a great impact on global emissions.

So, this year, IKEA has been given Greenpeace’s top spot.

“IKEA stands out for its leadership, setting an example of other organisations around Australia. By committing to 100 per cent renewable electricity by 2025, to electrify all cars and vans including a target for zero-emissions last mile delivery by 2025, and to zero-emission electric trucks by 2040, the company is showing what is both possible and right,” Greenpeace Australia Pacific senior campaigner Violette Snow said.

“At the other end of the spectrum, Avis, Officeworks, JB Hi-Fi, Myer, and David Jones are now on the record as being stuck in first gear. Major supermarkets Coles and Woolworths also have a lot of work to do. We hope this serves as a starting gun for these companies to hit the accelerator on greening their car and trucking fleets.”

So what is IKEA doing that earned it the top spot?

Well, several things. Firstly, the company has committed to overhauling its fleet to include 100 per cent electric or zero-emissions delivery vehicles in Australia by 2025 – something that we’ve reported on before, with the electric fleet starting to take shape in November 2023.

Moreover, the company wants to overhaul its trucking fleet to include 100 per cent zero emissions trucks by 2040 in every OECD market, China and India.

The company also plans to rely on 100 per cent renewable electricity by 2025, and has customer electric vehicle chargers installed at seven of its 10 Australian stores (with Rhodes, Perth and Adelaide stores not serviced by chargers). Charging is currently free, according to Plugshare.

“Customers have increasing expectations for the retail sector to reduce the environmental impact of its delivery services, and at IKEA Australia we are leading the way by accelerating the integration of electric vehicles into our delivery fleet,” IKEA Australia’s CEO and chief sustainability officer Mirja Viinanen said.

“We’re so proud of the progress we have made with our delivery partners so far, and there is much more to do as we journey towards a zero emissions future.”

IKEA was followed by Westpac in third and Bank Australia in second. Bank Australia, in particular, was applauded for its commitment to fleet electrification and to stop lending money for the purchase of fossil fuel vehicles from 2025.

Greenpeace wants to see Australian businesses commit to electrifying 100 per cent of passenger vehicles by 2030 and 100 per cent of fleet trucks by 2040.

Anyway, here’s to hoping that more companies start to employ greener policies and fleets.